US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Who Was Exposed to Asbestos Before 1983 on a Ship, Submarine or Shipyard to Call About Compensation-It Might Be Significant

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran and he has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and before 1983 he was regularly exposed to asbestos in the navy-please call us at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is the premier advocate for navy veterans who were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard before 1983 and who now have lung cancer, and they are passionate about people like this getting compensated. Financial compensation for a navy veteran like this might exceed one hundred dollars. The saddest part is most individuals like this never get compensated because they were not aware the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. For more information a navy veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer who had routine exposure to asbestos prior to 1983 is urged to call 866-714-6466.

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a navy veteran and he has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and before 1983 he was regularly exposed to asbestos in the navy-please call us at 866-714-6466. We know very capable lawyers who can guide you through the compensation process, the process is very straight forward, and it might involve significant financial compensation. We also need to emphasize this initiative is nationwide-and our service is free. For more information, please give us a call and we will go to work for you or your loved one." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, or machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.