WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Business Analytics Software Market Reach USD 177.00 Billion by 2030 Growing at 11.2% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global business analytics software market size was valued at USD 61.10 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 177.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 237 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3216 Driving FactorsIncrease in adoption of business analytics software by organizations and rise in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs have boosted the growth of the global business analytics software market. However, high implementation costs of business analytics software and dearth of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, trends such as social media analytics and text analytics and rise in need to gain insights for business planning would open new opportunities for the market players.Market SegmentationThe global business analytics software market is segmented into component, deployment model, application, organization size, end user, and region. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. On the basis of deployment model, it is segregated into on-demand/cloud and on-premise. The applications covered in the study include customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, risk & credit analytics, and others. By organization size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and small- & medium-sized enterprises. As per end user, it is differentiated into IT & telecom, retail & E-commerce, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe global business analytics software market is dominated by key players such as Adobe, Fair Isaac Corporation, Google LLC., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qlik, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3216 By region, the global business analytics software market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. This is due to rise in awareness in regards to business analytics solutions. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in digitization among companies and increased digital transformation of the region.By component, the service segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in data size and complexity. However, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global business analytics software market, as they help business enterprises by providing better management tools than existing ones.By application, the customer analytics segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global business analytics software industry, due to rise in consumer behavior analytics trends and rise in competitiveness of modern business world. However, the risk & credit analytics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, owing to improving risk detection and decision-making capabilities of business analytics solutions.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (237 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-analytics-software-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the market due to sudden decline in demand for business analytics software. As governments of many countries implemented lockdown in several countries and halted international travel to curb the spread of virus, several businesses took a hit.● Following the recovery from the pandemic, the market is expected to get back on track. The adoption of work from home culture has positively affected the demand for cloud-based business analytics software. This will continue post-pandemic.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. 