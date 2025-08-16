Seed & Shell Launches in Whole Foods Market Northeast, Disrupting the Nut Butter Category with Premium Pistachio Spreads

Seed & Shell Seed & Shell recipes Now Available at Whole Foods!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nut butter aisle just got greener. Seed & Shell , the NYC-based brand redefining spreads with its premium pistachio butters, is now available in all Whole Foods Market Northeast stores. Known for its naturally plant-based, protein-rich, antioxidant-packed pistachio spreads made from 100% California-grown pistachios, Seed & Shell is bringing unmatched flavor, nutrition, and sustainability to pantries across the region.Founded by former attorney Denise Jane, Seed & Shell was born from a deeply personal journey. During a health scare in her family, Jane began handcrafting pistachio butter in her kitchen as a nourishing creative outlet, fueling her long work days with their protein and health benefits. Those late-night experiments evolved into a mission-driven brand, now ranked among the top five nut butters at Erewhon and poised for national growth."We’re not just making another nut butter — we’re reimagining the entire category with a flavor profile and nutritional benefits you can’t get from almonds or peanuts, all while putting the planet first," says Denise.The brand’s “Think Green” commitment extends from farm to jar, including sustainable sourcing, minimal-waste production, and eco-conscious packaging. This planet-first approach resonates with health-conscious consumers seeking both functional nutrition and mindful indulgence.What sets Seed & Shell apart:100% California-grown pistachios — No blends, fillers, or additives.Naturally plant-based & protein-rich — Packed with antioxidants and heart-healthy fats.Sustainability at its core — Eco-friendly practices embedded in every step.Versatile & chef-approved — Perfect on toast, in smoothies, or straight from the spoon.Seed & Shell’s debut at Whole Foods Market Northeast marks a major milestone in the brand’s mission to inspire healthier choices, encourage people to break free from self-limiting “shells,” and make a positive impact on the planet."For me, Seed & Shell is a symbol — a reminder that inside each of us is untapped potential. Through our ‘Think Green’ mission, we nurture that potential in people and on the planet, proving that mindful choices can create extraordinary change," Jane adds.Seed & Shell pistachio butters are now available in Whole Foods Market Northeast and online at www.seedandshell.com

