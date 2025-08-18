The Professor Of Sales

Fortune 500 Veteran Who Lost Everything Now Empowers Entrepreneurs at Historic National Business League Conference in Atlanta, Ga August 21-24,2025

Everybody wants to buy, but no one wants to be sold” — Donald E. Archey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: From Corporate Glass Ceiling to Street Survival to Sales Mastery: Fortune 500 Veteran Who Lost Everything Now Empowers Entrepreneurs at Historic National Business League Conference. Former Holiday Inn Executive Who Generated $100M+ in Sales, Then Survived Four Years of Homelessness, Will Share Breakthrough Sales Techniques That Deliver Immediate Results. With 3,300 entrepreneurs from around the world converging on Atlanta this week, one presenter's story stands out: Donald E. Archery, a former Fortune 500 sales executive who generated over $100 million in corporate sales before losing everything to addiction and spending four years homeless on Los Angeles streets, will present his "Sales Domination Academy" workshop at the 125th National Business League Conference, August 21-23 at the Hilton Atlanta. Archery's journey from corporate boardroom to street survival to sales mastery represents the ultimate entrepreneurial comeback story – and his techniques deliver measurable results within hours of training. "I got a sale the day after my first lesson. It was not the type of sale I would have gotten on my own," said Teonna Gibbs, a furniture sales professional who trained with Archery. After three years of consistently ranking at the bottom of her company's 25-person sales team at #23, Gibbs jumped to #2 within 2 weeks of training – generating $90,000 in sales in just 8 days compared to her typical $110,000 monthly total. From Glass Ceiling to Rock Bottom to Breakthrough As Western Regional Sales Director for Holiday Inn (1980-1988), Archery generated over $40 million in sales and earned Salesman of the Year honors three consecutive years. He later was Zig Ziglar's protégé and served as one of Zig Ziglar's right-hand man where he increased seminar sales by 30% and generated another $25 million. Despite his success, Archery watched less qualified colleagues receive promotions he deserved – a glass ceiling he knew all too well. His subsequent battle with addiction cost him everything, leading to four years of homelessness (1998-2001) in Los Angeles, where he lived under bridges and faced life-threatening situations. Two-Hour Training, Immediate Results. What sets Archery apart from other sales trainers is his focus on fundamentals that deliver instant impact. His signature techniques include the "Box and Close" method and teaching salespeople how to identify whether they're facing an objection (which can be closed) or a stall (which must first be converted to an objection). "Everybody wants to buy, but no one wants to be sold," Archery explains. "I teach the basics that fancy footwork ignores – and my students see immediate sales increases after just two hours of training." Economic Impact and Local Connection: Perfect Timing for Uncertain Times Archery believes current economic uncertainty creates the ideal environment for entrepreneurship, particularly for those who have already overcome adversity. "When doors in traditional employment close, opportunity opens in entrepreneurship," Archery said. "History proves that economic downturns create the perfect storm for entrepreneurs who have the right skills – and sales skills are the most powerful tool in any entrepreneur's arsenal." The sold out 125th National Business League Conference brings 3,300 entrepreneurs to downtown Atlanta, representing significant economic impact for local hotels, restaurants, and businesses. The historic conference, now in its 125th year, chose Atlanta as the backdrop for discussions about entrepreneurship during economic uncertainty. Conference Details: 125th National Business League Conference Hosted by National Alliance for Black Business August 21-23, 2025 Hilton Atlanta, GA 3,300 attendees from around the world Workshop: Sales Domination Academy About Donald E. Archery: Donald E. Archery has generated over $100 million in sales throughout his career, serving Fortune 1000 corporations for 24 years as a freelance consultant. He has a Bachelor degree from Indiana University IU and a Master's degree Florida Atlantic University FAU and holds an Honorary Doctorate in Motivation from Los Angeles Development Church & Institute and is the author of three books. His Sales Domination Academy helps entrepreneurs of all backgrounds master the fundamentals of sales for immediate revenue increases. Website: www.salesdominationacademy.com Media Contact: Lisa Ha Overnight Publicity (424) 274-7131 lisa@overnightpublicity.com Note to editors: Donald E. Archery is available for interviews about his journey from corporate success to homelessness to sales mastery, and his techniques for helping entrepreneurs achieve immediate results.

