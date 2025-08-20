Cassandra Crawley Mayo Announces Expansion of Faith-Rooted Platform for Women

A bestselling author, former Fortune 500 executive, and transformational mentor who helps women rise beyond limits with clarity, confidence, and courage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cassandra Crawley Mayo, a transformational author, speaker and mentor for purpose-driven women is the founder of CCM Enterprises LLC, a faith-infused personal development company. She is proud to announce the expansion of her women’s transformation platform—anchored by her Rise Beyond Limits™ program and signature R.I.S.E. Journey™ method—alongside new availability for keynotes, workshops and corporate training.

Crawley Mayo says, “The question that changed everything for me was, ‘Is my way in my way?’ I’m here to help purpose-driven women interrupt self-sabotage, surrender the struggle, and step boldly into the life God is calling them to live, with no more shrinking and no regrets.”

A former Fortune 500 executive and the first Black woman in every leadership role she ever held, Crawley Mayo is the #1 bestselling author of Is Your Way In Your Way? and host of the “Is Your Way In Your Way?” podcast.

Crawley Mayo’s R.I.S.E. Journey™ is a six-step, faith-rooted method: Recognize, Interrupt, Surrender, Embrace, Build, Launch, that guides women in dismantling internal roadblocks, aligning with God’s purpose, and activating a sustainable action plan for their next chapter.

Her approach blends decades of corporate leadership with faith-rooted transformation, offering women a proven framework to live emotionally free, spiritually grounded, and unapologetically whole.

Through her proprietary Rise Beyond Limits™ programs, Crawley Mayo equips purpose-driven women to dismantle limiting beliefs, interrupt toxic patterns, and replace self-sabotage with clarity, confidence, and courageous action.

“Transformation doesn’t happen by accident, it happens when you decide to stop settling for the life you’ve been living and step into the life God designed for you,” Crawley Mayo added.

“I want every woman to know that freedom and fulfillment are not just possible, they’re waiting for her on the other side of fear.”

Enrollment for Rise Beyond Limits™ is now open, and Crawley Mayo is also available for keynote speaking, workshops, and corporate trainings focused on women’s leadership, personal transformation, and purpose-driven growth.

To learn more about Cassandra Crawley Mayo, explore her programs, or order her bestselling book, visit www.CassandraCrawley.com.

About

Cassandra Crawley Mayo is a bestselling author, empowerment speaker, transformational mentor and founder of CCM Enterprises LLC, a faith-infused personal development company dedicated to helping purpose-driven women remove self-imposed barriers and rise into their God-ordained purpose. A former Fortune 500 executive and trailblazer, Crawley Mayo created the R.I.S.E. Journey™ method and Rise Beyond Limits™ program to guide women through a six-step process that fosters emotional freedom, spiritual alignment, and actionable growth. Crawley Mayo is the #1 bestselling author of Is Your Way In Your Way? and host of the “Is Your Way In Your Way?” podcast. She has been featured on NBC 4 Washington, Great Day Washington and the Spotlight Network, with Logan Crawford and has presented at the Frankfurt Book Fair and Black Books Matter Fest. Through books, programs, and speaking engagements, Crawley Mayo empowers women to live boldly, with no regrets and no limits.

