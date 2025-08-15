Florida Man Convicted for Sex Trafficking and Other Offenses in New York State

A federal jury in the Eastern District of New York convicted Joel David Forney, 42, of Kissimmee, Florida, today on two counts of sex trafficking and related charges for his conduct in trafficking two women to work in commercial sex in New York, including at an open-air sex trafficking market along a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue in Brooklyn known as the Penn Track, as well as the defendant’s transportation of a woman from New York to multiple other states, including Connecticut and Wisconsin, with the intent that she engage in commercial sex for his financial benefit. Forney was also found guilty of coercion and enticement of a minor for having sexual intercourse with a teenager when he was 31 years old.

“The defendant used violence and threats to force victims into commercial sex for his profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Such inhumane conduct has no place in a civilized society. The Justice Department is committed to combating human trafficking and securing justice for its victims.”

“The jury found that Forney used violence and threats to compel women to engage in commercial sex acts at the Penn Track for his own profit, and enticed a vulnerable minor into having sex with him,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. for the Eastern District of New York. “Our office will relentlessly pursue those, like the defendant, who engage in sex trafficking, and I commend the survivors of Forney’s depraved conduct who bravely assisted law enforcement in bringing him to justice.”

“Joel Forney’s actions inflicted lasting harm on his victims through violence, coercion and manipulation,” said Assistant Director Jose A. Perez of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division. “The FBI remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting everyone in our communities, and we hope today’s sentencing brings some measure of closure to the victims.”

Evidence at trial showed that Forney used false promises to lure women into his trafficking network. The defendant then compelled these women to have sex with multiple men per day for money, while keeping the proceeds for himself. If the women refused to engage in commercial sex for his financial benefit, the defendant subjected them to physical abuse and threatened to hurt or kill them if they did not comply.

The evidence also showed that the defendant lured a third victim to his home by sending her romantic and sexual text messages. Once in his house, the defendant had sex with the victim, even though he was 31 years old at the time and she knew no more than 15. Forney then sent the victim text messages that implied he was recruiting her for commercial sex.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Forney faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison as well as mandatory restitution. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI investigated the case, with valuable assistance from the FBI NYPD Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lauren Elbert and Antoinette N. Rangel for the Eastern District of New York and Trial Attorney Leah Branch of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit are prosecuting the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. Information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.