Eats Fleet Launches Revolutionary Driver Program: A Game-Changer in Food Delivery

Eats Fleet LOCAL City Eats Troy Warren

Eats Fleet drivers can earn not only from their own hustle, but also from the success of their growing network

We’re empowering drivers with better pay, true ownership in their income, and a system that rewards them for helping us grow.” — Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Eats today announced the upcoming launch of Eats Fleet , its food delivery division, introducing a driver-first model that challenges the status quo in the industry. Unlike traditional gig delivery platforms, Eats Fleet is designed to create true earning potential for drivers through competitive pay, bonuses, and a groundbreaking referral income system.🚗 Disrupting the Old ModelWhile other platforms take large commissions from restaurants and leave drivers scrambling for tips, Eats Fleet flips the script. Drivers earn better base pay per delivery, keep 100% of their tips, and unlock passive income streams by building their own driver network.The Eats Fleet Referral Program pays drivers:✳️ $1 for every delivery completed by a direct referral (Tier 1)✳️ $0.50 for every delivery completed by their referral’s recruits (Tier 2)This means Eats Fleet drivers can earn not only from their own hustle, but also from the success of their growing network — creating opportunities for residual income unheard of in the delivery industry.💬 A Word from the Founder“Eats Fleet is more than a delivery service — it’s a movement,” said Troy Warren, Founder of LOCAL City Eats. “We’re empowering drivers with better pay, true ownership in their income, and a system that rewards them for helping us grow. For too long, delivery drivers have been treated as expendable. Eats Fleet changes that — permanently.”💡 Why It’s a Game-Changer- Driver-Centric Pay Model – Higher earnings, weekly or daily payouts.- Residual Income Stream – Referral earnings stack on top of delivery pay.- Fair Restaurant Pricing – Flat-rate fees for restaurants mean more orders for drivers.- Community Growth Engine – Every driver has the power to expand Eats Fleet.🌎 Launching in Phoenix FirstEats Fleet will roll out in the Phoenix, AZ metro area as its first test market, with rapid expansion planned across the U.S. The company is currently accepting applications for Founding Drivers, offering exclusive bonuses and incentives to those who join early.📢 About LOCAL City EatsLOCAL City Eats is a next-generation dining and food discovery platform that connects communities with their favorite restaurants. By combining authentic restaurant reviews, exclusive deals, and now Eats Fleet delivery, LOCAL City Eats is redefining how local dining thrives.Press Contact:LOCAL City Eats Media Relations📧 press@localcityeats.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.