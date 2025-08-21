COOKT Announces Nationwide Expansion of Home-Cooked Halal Meal Delivery Platform

COOKT Is Going Nationwide

Your Favorite Home-Cooked Meals, Now Delivering across the U.S.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COOKT, the platform connecting households with fresh, homemade halal food prepared by verified local chefs, today announced its upcoming nationwide launch. The expansion will make authentic, chef-prepared meals accessible across the United States, marking a significant milestone for the growing food-tech company.Originally launched as a community-focused initiative, COOKT has evolved into a movement supporting independent food creators while addressing consumer demand for wholesome, high-quality meals. Through COOKT, customers will be able to browse a rotating menu of handcrafted dishes, including global cuisines, plant-based options, and family favorites — all prepared by local chefs and delivered directly to homes. With offerings designed to fit modern lifestyles, COOKT provides convenient halal meal prep options that bring freshness and authenticity to every table.“Our mission is simple — to make home-cooked meals as accessible and convenient as ordering takeout,” said a COOKT spokesperson. “We’re empowering small chefs while serving communities with authentic, soul-filled food.”The platform differentiates itself from traditional delivery services by focusing on authenticity and sustainability, COOKT offers flexibility for consumers while providing economic opportunities for independent chefs across the country. By highlighting halal diet food alongside traditional and plant-based favorites, COOKT ensures inclusivity for households with diverse needs.About COOKT:COOKT is a food-tech platform redefining meal delivery by connecting consumers with authentic, homemade dishes crafted by verified local chefs. Founded on the vision of making real food more accessible, COOKT supports small food entrepreneurs while offering communities a flexible, flavorful alternative to conventional takeout. The service is designed to meet growing demand for Muslim food delivery , making wholesome, faith-friendly meals more accessible nationwide.

