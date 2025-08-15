Kenneth A. Mollan’s book 'Taking the First Step to Financial Security'

Empowering Readers with the Knowledge to Achieve Financial Independence and Security

CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his book, Taking the First Step to Financial Security : A Primer in Financial Literacy, Kenneth A. Mollan equips readers with the tools they need to navigate the often complex world of personal finance. Aimed at both financial novices and those looking to strengthen their financial foundation, this book guides individuals through key concepts such as insurance, investments in stocks, bonds, and precious metals, and the path to financial independence. Mollan’s mission is to empower readers to make informed decisions that will ultimately lead them to lasting financial peace of mind.In Taking the First Step to Financial Security, Mollan addresses the lack of financial education in schools, which often leaves generations of individuals ill-prepared to handle their finances. Through clear and accessible explanations, Mollan highlights the importance of financial literacy, offering actionable insights and strategies to help readers take control of their financial futures.Kenneth A. Mollan (Ken) has had a diverse and successful career, with a wealth of experience in finance, insurance, and entrepreneurship. After earning a Marketing/Finance degree from Northern Illinois University, Ken founded First Step Financial Educators, an organization focused on educating individuals about financial literacy—an endeavor that ultimately led to the creation of Taking the First Step to Financial Security.The book emphasizes the importance of financial literacy, empowering readers to make smarter financial decisions that can lead to lasting security. From understanding insurance to diving into investments, the book serves as a primer for anyone who wants to lay the foundation for a stable financial future.Taking the First Step to Financial Security is available for purchase now on major online retailers, including Amazon. For more information or to learn more about Kenneth A. Mollan’s work, visit his website: kennethamollan.com.

Ken Mollan on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.