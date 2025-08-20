Aug 30–31: 18th Annual Chama Valley Art Festival & Studio Tour Celebrates Art, Music, and Local Culture.

18th Annual Chama Valley Art Festival and Studio Tour Poster

Enjoy a Free weekend of art, live music, local flavors. TWO days of Art Festival and Studio Tour Bingo Scavenger Hunt, in Chama Valley, Rio Arriba, New Mexico.

Cultivating Creativity, Learning, and Community through Arts and Culture” — Chama Valley Arts

CHAMA, NM, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chama Valley Arts proudly presents the 18th Annual Chama Valley Art Festival and Studio Tour , happening August 30–31, 2025 in the scenic Chama Valley of Rio Arriba in Northern New Mexico. Honored as a True Mexico Tourism Growth and Sustainability Awardee, the festival has become a hallmark of creativity and community spirit in the region.This free, family-friendly event is one of Northern New Mexico’s most anticipated cultural gatherings, bringing together artists, musicians, food vendors, and neighbors for two vibrant days of celebration. Festival-goers can enjoy live music, artisan booths, regional food, family activities, and self-guided tours of artist studios — all set against the backdrop of the stunning landscapes of the Chama Valley.Festival Highlights• More than 60 artists and artisans, representing diverse traditions, mediums, and voices of Northern New Mexico• Studio Tour Bingo Scavenger Hunt, where participants collect stamps at artist studios across the Chama Valley to win festival merchandise• Silent Auction Celebration Dinner on Saturday, August 30 at 6:30 PM, featuring live music, dinner, and the chance to bid on unique works created by festival and studio tour artistsFeatured Artists - Location: Historic Downtown of ChamaThis year’s festival showcases a wide range of painters, sculptors, craftspeople, and makers, each bringing unique perspectives to the community.Participating artists include:Betsy Robin, Larry Jones, Terrance B. Mallory, Savannah Monarco, Ann Connor, Anita Punla, Benjamin Green, Kelvin Daniels, Carla Armies, Doris Calabaza, Evangeline Begay, Emma Jo Serbiak, Debra Henderlong, Robbie Berg, Joan Daniels, Krisann & Ron Quintana, Louella Dove, Herb Grover, Abandoned Fabric Design, Margaret Langworthy, Ruben Hernandez, Chama Valley Humane Society, Margaret Naranjo, Miranda Garcia, Tamar Lenzi, Heather Freer, Yolanda Ortega, Ray Gallegos, Nancy Espinosa, Anthony Gallaher, Bill Idzerda, and Lissa Rivero Sanders.Together, these artists represent a broad cross-section of nothern New Mexico's creative community, from traditional Native jewelry and weaving to contemporary painting, sculpture, ceramics, wood andmetal work, and mixed media.Studio Tour — Meet the Artists in Their ElementIn addition to the festival grounds in historic downtown of Chama, visitors are encouraged to explore the self-guided Studio Tour, which doubles as a scenic drive through Chama Valley picturesque valleys and mountains.The Studio Tour gives visitors the rare opportunity to step directly into the creative spaces of local artists, exploring the inspiration behind their work and purchasing art directly from the source.This year’s Studio Tour 9 stops include:Rebekah Wrye, Melissa Kirkendall, Kristen Tauer, Jude Kitts, Made in Chama Not China, Big Mountain Bears, True Manna, Bonnie Karr-Schuerhoff, Tierra Wools, Life Enmotion, Judy Moyer, Pat Norton, Tonya Lamb, Russell Casados II, and Manfred Rapp.These studios span the Rio Chama Valley, guiding visitors through breathtaking landscapes while highlighting the area’s cultural richness. From woodcarving to weaving, painting to photography, each stop offers its own creative surprise.Community Voices.“The Chama Valley Art Festival is more than an event—it’s a celebration of our community’s creativity and the breathtaking beauty of our valley,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] of Chama Valley Arts. “Being recognized for sustainability and growth affirms the value of what our artists and neighbors have built together over nearly two decades.”Live MusicNo festival is complete without music, and this year’s lineup brings energy and heart to downtown Chama. Alyx Velarde will headline with soulful performances, while Sage Lacap + Kirin add vibrant sets on Sunday. Local talents and community musicians will fill the streets with rhythm all weekend, creating a soundtrack that celebrates Northern New Mexico’s rich cultural heritage.A Beloved TraditionSince its founding, the Chama Valley Art Festival and Studio Tour has become a Labor Day weekend tradition, drawing thousands of attendees from across New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and beyond. The event not only provides a platform for local and regional artists but also boosts the valley’s economy, supporting restaurants, shops, lodging, and small businesses.Join the CelebrationThe 18th Annual Chama Valley Art Festival and Studio Tour is free to attend and open to all ages. Visitors can look forward to facepainting, a Bingo Card Scavenger Hunt, food trucks, live music, and a welcoming atmosphere that reflects the heart of the Chama Valley.For schedules, maps, and more information, visit www.chamavalleyartfest.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.