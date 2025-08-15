New Book 'Braving the Journey' Offers Powerful Hope for Anyone Facing Life’s Storms

Vicki Cable shares a heartfelt roadmap to resilience, strength, and rising above adversity

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world full of uncertainty and personal trials, Braving the Journey : Rising Above Life’s Challenges by Vicki Cable is a beacon of hope for those navigating the toughest seasons of life. This inspiring new release weaves together true stories, uplifting reflections, and practical tools to remind readers of one vital truth: you are stronger than you think.A two-time cancer survivor, educator, and life coach, Vicki Cable knows firsthand what it means to walk through pain, and come out stronger. Originally intended as a message to fellow cancer survivors, her book evolved into something much bigger. “I realized these messages weren’t just for people with cancer,” Cable shares. “They were for anyone facing heartbreak, loss, fear, or unexpected detours. I wanted people to feel seen and supported, even on days when their light feels dim.”Through Braving the Journey, readers are encouraged to shift their focus from the weight of adversity to the strength within. Cable’s primary message is simple yet profound: adversity does not define you; how you respond to it does. Every challenge is an invitation to discover deeper courage, inner beauty, and the quiet power of resilience.Backed by her decades-long background as a teacher, administrator, and certified life coach, Cable combines insight and empathy in a voice that feels like a friend walking beside you. Whether you’re recovering from illness, loss, or just the daily trials of life, this book will help you take meaningful steps forward, with faith, with purpose, and with hope.About the Author:Vicki Cable is a former mathematics teacher and administrator, and the founder of Hopeful Horizons Cancer Coaching. She holds degrees from Washington State University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Columbia University, with additional training from Todd Durkin Enterprises and The Cancer Journey Institute. When she’s not coaching or writing, Vicki enjoys golfing in Lawrence, Kansas, and reflecting on her many mountain-climbing adventures across Washington state.

Global Book Network - Vicki Cable, author of Braving The Journey

