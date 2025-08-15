Summer festivals offer Veterans joy, connection and recovery

Across the country, summer brings barbecues, car shows, live music and family-friendly festivals. But for many Veterans coping with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or substance use challenges, these events can be overwhelming or out of reach. Recognizing this, VA facilities and community partners are creating safe, inclusive celebrations tailored to support Veteran recovery and social connection.

“We aim to create an environment where Veterans can socialize and practice their recovery in a safe space,” said Joe Devyak, a VA volunteer specialist. “It’s about supporting the whole health of Veterans.”

A festival for recovery and joy

One recent example is a summer festival originally inspired by a beloved Watermelon Fest. Spearheaded by American Legion Auxiliary member Chris Reed, the celebration grew into a multi-partner event that included a car show, live music, barbecue and—true to tradition—plenty of fresh watermelon.

Reed partnered with organizations like the American Red Cross, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the Knights of Columbus to bring the festival to life. These community partners, along with dozens of volunteers, created a day of connection, music and meaning for Veterans receiving care in residential treatment programs.

“Many of our Veterans can’t attend events out in the community,” Reed explained. “So, we bring the celebration to them. You see so much joy in their eyes—it’s truly an honor.”

Creating a gateway to VA services

In addition to fun and fellowship, festivals like this one serve a greater purpose: connecting Veterans to care. This year’s event included resource tables, outreach to outpatient Veterans and invitations to un-enrolled Veterans to learn about VA benefits and services.

“What better way to introduce someone to VA than through food, music and conversations with fellow Veterans already in the system?” asked Adam Swager, a VA public affairs and outreach coordinator. “It’s a welcoming, non-intimidating way to get connected.”

Veterans had opportunities to meet staff, talk with peers and discover how VA services could support their health, recovery and quality of life.

Volunteers make it happen

Behind every successful event are the dedicated volunteers who bring it to life. At VA facilities nationwide, volunteers aren’t just helpers, they’re strategic partners who contribute to the emotional and social well-being of Veterans year-round.

From organizing summer festivals to offering everyday companionship, VA volunteers enhance care in countless ways. Their work helps Veterans rediscover a sense of community and purpose.

“You guys made my day!” one Veteran told the volunteers at the event.

If you’re interested in volunteering, donating, or sharing a skill with Veterans, reach out to your local VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE). Whether it’s a few hours or an ongoing role, your contribution can help bring joy, connection and healing to those who’ve served.