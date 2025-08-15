Fraser Valley poultry farmers get help to prevent avian flu

CANADA, August 15 - Approximately 75 poultry farms in the Fraser Valley will be upgrading their barns to reduce the risk of avian influenza and to support the supply of B.C. eggs and chicken that families throughout the province depend on as a trusted source of protein.

“Fraser Valley farmers have been battling against avian influenza since the first outbreak in 2004, adopting strict biosecurity measures so British Columbians can continue to enjoy the eggs and poultry we rely on,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Despite the personal stress and losses caused by the virus, producers still rise every morning to care for their birds and build our food supply. This program will help them do that by adding extra defence measures against the virus to their barns.”

The $2.5-million Novel Tools and Technologies Program will help egg and poultry producers in the Fraser Valley equip their barns with tools such as air filters and ultraviolet light systems to help protect their flocks from avian influenza.

Despite implementing enhanced biosecurity measures and keeping birds indoors during migration seasons, farms in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland have still seen approximately 200 outbreaks since 2022. The virus can enter barns through airflow, outdoor water sources or other means, reflecting the complex nature of disease control in poultry operations. The program will provide as much as $30,000 per farm for future projects or those that began after Jan. 1, 2025.

“This program is the result of farmers, government and researchers working together to find practical, science-based solutions to a complex disease challenge,” said Kevin Klippenstein, chair, B.C. Chicken Marketing Board and B.C. Poultry Emergency Operations Centre. “By investing in tools and technology that reduce the risk of avian influenza, we’re helping ensure British Columbians can continue to count on a safe, sustainable supply of chicken, turkey and eggs, while also supporting the well-being of farmers who have been on the front lines of this battle for years.”

The program was developed with the support of a working group of poultry farmers, researchers, poultry veterinarians, barn engineers and Ministry of Agriculture and Food staff. The working group is also developing guidance on other tools and technologies that help mitigate the risk of the virus spreading to farms through the management of waterfowl, water, pest and waste management.

“BC Egg welcomes the B.C. government’s investment in its farmers though the Novel Tools and Technologies Program,” said Al Sakalauskas, chair, BC Egg. “Producers have been hit hard by avian influenza, and this initiative will help them explore new and innovative ways for prevention as we seek a long-term solution to combating this disease.”

Most projects should be complete by fall 2025, as fall is when the disease is at the highest risk of spreading to poultry on farms or backyard flocks. The virus has resulted in approximately nine million birds being depopulated in B.C. since 2022, with the last reported case in a commercial flock coming at the end of the last fall migration period in January 2025.

Learn More:

For project details and application criteria, visit: https://iafbc.ca/novel-tools-and-technology/

For further information and resources on avian influenza and how to prevent its spread, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/animals-and-crops/animal-health/reportable-notifiable-diseases/avian-influenza-ai

To see the latest avian influenza data in B.C. from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, visit: https://inspection.canada.ca/en/animal-health/terrestrial-animals/diseases/reportable/avian-influenza/latest-bird-flu-situation/investigations-and-orders