Mental-health screening tool launched in Nelson

CANADA, August 15 - The Province and the Nelson Police Department have launched HealthIM, a digital public-safety tool designed to improve officer response to people in crisis.

“When people are in distress because of a mental-health or substance-use emergency and they call the police, we need a rapid risk-screening tool to make sure they are safe and connected to the care they need,” said Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “HealthIM has proven to be a valuable asset to help police officers safely and effectively de-escalate complex situations. Our government will continue to support law enforcement with initiatives that are making a real difference on the ground.”

HealthIM is a digital public-safety system to improve emergency police response in mental-health and addiction crisis situations, increasing safety for first responders, health-care providers and the person in crisis. By facilitating better communication, HealthIM aims to help officers gain insight into the factors behind a person’s behaviour, leading to more informed and compassionate interactions.

“When someone is facing a mental-health or substance-use crisis, timely, compassionate care can be lifesaving,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “By improving how police and health-care teams share information, HealthIM ensures people in crisis are met with compassion and connected more quickly to the care they need. This is another step toward a more responsive, integrated system throughout B.C.”

The responding officer is guided through a series of questions using HealthIM to help facilitate a better assessment of the person in crisis. The system also improves communication with health-care partners by using consistent clinical language and provides critical information to doctors and nurses immediately. Other benefits include:

the assessment of risk of harm to self or others, which helps determine the best way that person can receive help;

provides specific safety and de-escalation information about the person to facilitate a trauma-informed response, leading to better outcomes;

alerts health-care partners to incoming people escorted by emergency responders and flags instances of weapon possession and/or violent behaviour; and

a risk of harm-analysis history can be developed over time, providing insight into how to assist those with previous police contact.

“The provincewide rollout of HealthIM reflects strong collaboration across police, government and health authorities,” said Chief Supt. Wendy Mehat, president, BC Association of Chiefs of Police. “HealthIM supports a trauma-informed response that connects individuals to alternate pathways of care that not only leads to better outcomes for people in crisis, but enhances safety for officers, health-care staff and the broader community. Police leaders in British Columbia see HealthIM as a meaningful tool in helping divert individuals away from the criminal justice system with the respect and care they deserve, while also creating a more inclusive, compassionate response for all.”

As part of its commitment to building safer communities, the B.C. government provides $2 million annually to the BC Association of Chiefs of Police to support the rollout of HealthIM across municipal police departments throughout the province. HealthIM launched in Nelson on May 28, 2025, in partnership with Kootenay Lake Hospital, and will help ensure that individuals in crisis receive timely and appropriate care.

Quotes:

Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay Central –

“Implementing HealthIM within the Nelson Police Department marks a major step forward in improving emergency response to people in crisis. I’m proud that Nelson is the second municipal police department in the province to adopt this innovative public-safety platform, and I look forward to seeing how it enhances officers’ ability to support those in distress.”

Janice Morrison, mayor of Nelson –

“We appreciate having the opportunity to use this tool within the Nelson Police Department to provide an increased level of understanding and compassionate care while working to de-escalate situations with individuals in crisis.”

Donovan Fisher, chief constable, Nelson Police Department –

“The HealthIM tool has the potential to be very impactful for smaller and mid-sized departments, providing a better quality of service, while also freeing up our limited number of officers from mental-health and distress calls much earlier, allowing them to respond to other calls for service. This is good for both our clients and the community.”

Sylvia Weir, interim president and CEO, Interior Health –

“Kootenay Lake Hospital is the first Interior Health site to launch HealthIM, representing a positive step forward in patient-centred care. This initiative strengthens our partnership with the Nelson Police Department, improves communication during mental-health crises, enhances emergency department readiness and supports hospital staff in delivering safe, appropriate care to individuals in crisis.”

Quick Facts:

Nelson is the second police department, after Port Moody, to implement HealthIM through provincial support.

HealthIM is also available in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

Learn More:

To learn more about HealthIM, visit: https://www.healthim.com/

To learn more about the Safer Communities Action Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/safe-communities/