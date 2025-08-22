Mobile App Launches to Connect DIYers and DIFMers with Live Subject Matter Expert Help

Gettaskmonsters.com 2023 American Housing Survey, U.S. Census Bureau

Experienced DIYers can help people stuck on a DIY or DIFM projects to help with project hurdles or price negotiations by connecting to Task Monsters mobile app.

Our mission is to offer people instant backup—no matter where they are—so they can save time, money, and frustration.” — Joseph P Lynott Sr

DUNMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Task Monsters App Launches to Connect DIYers and DIFMers with Live Subject Matter Expert HelpTask Monsters™, a revolutionary new mobile app, has officially launched to provide on-demand, live video support that connects Subject Matter Experts with users who are stuck in the middle of do-it-yourself (DIY) tasks and other do-it-for-me (DIFM) home improvement or maintenance projects.The Live Video feature is secure, untraceable and removes identifying information such as names, phone numbers, email addresses and other contact information.How Large Is The DIY And DIFM Market?• The DIY market represents approximately 100 million households in the US.• In 2024, $450 billion was spent on Home Improvement• An estimated 36% of Home Improvement was DIY• Almost 300 million registered US automobiles• Total motor vehicle maintenance & repair spending: $243.9 billion• 20% of all auto parts sales were estimated for DIY maintenance.DIYers have made financial decisions to embark on the DIY journey, and much of the root of the decision is the available amount of free step by step instructions from a plethora of internet sources.Is Cost A Factor?• Professional projects average approximately $8100• DIY projects average approximately $2700With all the free data available, DIYers continue to encounter unexpected barriers after they have carefully planned their project and started down the DIY journey.“We created Task Monsters™ because too many people were getting stuck during critical home projects or being taken advantage of by overpriced quotes,” said Joseph Lynott Sr ., founder of Task Monsters. “As a veteran of the US Air Force and avionics technician on fighter jets, my training in many electrical and mechanical skills were a good baseline. Then, as a father of five, I faced the same DIY choices everyone faces under the same circumstances. As sure as necessity is the mother of all inventions, it is also the mother of all DIY. Our mission is to offer people instant backup—no matter where they are—so they can save time, money, and frustration.”Is DIY Only a Financial Decision?Many factors, both personal and financial, go into deciding between DIY or DIFM. But data indicates younger homeowners are more likely than older groups to DIY their home improvement projects. DIYers age <25 DIY 62% of their projects while ages 30-34 DIY 50% of their projects. Overall, according to the most recent US Census Bureau data from 2024, 36% of homeowner projects are DIY.My story is this, said Lynott, “I have been the guy that needed help with a project and a paid service, I always had people to go to, and not everyone has that.” Lynott concluded, “AI is great and creates more opportunities. There are also situations where AI simply can’t help, and you need the human interface.” When fully launched, users can connect a 10-minute video call with an experienced DIYer for the selected topic who can guide them through their task.Through this tool, DIFM users who are unsuccessfully dealing with auto salesmen, mechanics, or home repair contractors, can also connect with a Subject Matter Expert to be their go to person to help them negotiate from experience.The Task Monsters app™ is accumulating its cadre of Subject Matter Experts to register free of charge. They’ll earn a flat fee plus gratuity for each 10-minute phone video chat.Ultimately, the patent pending software will allow users to connect a 10-minute video call with an experienced DIYer for the selected topic who can guide them through their task—or help them assess the fairness of a repair estimate before agreeing to services. Selected Topics include but are not limited to typical efforts like Plumbing, Carpentry, Electric, Auto & Technical support.Key features of Task Monsters™ include:- Instant access to live experts via 10-minute video chat- Support for both home and auto-related tasks- Transparent flat-rate pricing with no subscription- Information gathering for contractor negotiationsTask Monsters™ is now available for download on iOS and Android. To learn more, visit https://www.gettaskmonsters.com or search “ taskmonsters DIY” in the app stores.

