Citiguard Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on 2025 Inc. 5000 List

114% Three-Year Revenue Growth Secures First-Ever Spot for Leading California Security Firm

Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor; it’s proof of what happens when a team comes together with one mission: to protect people and communities.” — Sami Ullah, CEO of Citiguard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citiguard Inc., one of California’s premier security services providers, has been officially named to the 2025 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. With a remarkable 114% revenue growth over the past three years, Citiguard has cemented itself among the nation’s elite, joining past honorees like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“This recognition is a milestone — but it’s just the beginning,” said Sami Ullah, CEO of Citiguard Inc. “The explosive growth we’ve achieved in California is only the first phase of our plan. We’re preparing to expand into three additional states and bring our gold-standard security expertise to communities nationwide.”Founded with a mission to raise the bar in professional security, Citiguard has logged millions of hours of on-the-ground protection, serving industries from corporate headquarters and retail to residential communities, events, and critical infrastructure. The company has been ranked among the Top 100 Security Companies in America, placing in the Top 0.01% of all California companies and Top 0.07% of all Los Angeles companies.Beyond its commercial success, Citiguard has deepened its community footprint through philanthropic initiatives. The company supports HOPE, a nonprofit dedicated to housing the homeless, and funds arts and education programs across the state.Fast Facts for Editors & Producers:Three-Year Revenue Growth: 114%2025 Inc. 5000 Debut — First time on the listIndustry Recognition: Top 100 U.S. security companiesExpansion Plans: Entering 3 new states within the next 18 monthsCommunity Impact: Active benefactor for homelessness, arts, and education initiativesThe 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala will honor all winners October 22–24 in Phoenix, with the top 500 featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.About Citiguard Inc.Citiguard Inc. is a leading provider of professional security services, delivering customized protection solutions for businesses, residential properties, events, and high-profile clients. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Citiguard is recognized for its elite training programs, rapid response capabilities, and unwavering commitment to client safety.

