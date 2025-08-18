Citiguard Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on 2025 Inc. 5000 List
114% Three-Year Revenue Growth Secures First-Ever Spot for Leading California Security Firm
“This recognition is a milestone — but it’s just the beginning,” said Sami Ullah, CEO of Citiguard Inc. “The explosive growth we’ve achieved in California is only the first phase of our plan. We’re preparing to expand into three additional states and bring our gold-standard security expertise to communities nationwide.”
Founded with a mission to raise the bar in professional security, Citiguard has logged millions of hours of on-the-ground protection, serving industries from corporate headquarters and retail to residential communities, events, and critical infrastructure. The company has been ranked among the Top 100 Security Companies in America, placing in the Top 0.01% of all California companies and Top 0.07% of all Los Angeles companies.
Beyond its commercial success, Citiguard has deepened its community footprint through philanthropic initiatives. The company supports HOPE, a nonprofit dedicated to housing the homeless, and funds arts and education programs across the state.
Fast Facts for Editors & Producers:
Three-Year Revenue Growth: 114%
2025 Inc. 5000 Debut — First time on the list
Industry Recognition: Top 100 U.S. security companies
Expansion Plans: Entering 3 new states within the next 18 months
Community Impact: Active benefactor for homelessness, arts, and education initiatives
The 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala will honor all winners October 22–24 in Phoenix, with the top 500 featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.
About Citiguard Inc.
Citiguard Inc. is a leading provider of professional security services, delivering customized protection solutions for businesses, residential properties, events, and high-profile clients. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Citiguard is recognized for its elite training programs, rapid response capabilities, and unwavering commitment to client safety.
