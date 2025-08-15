Audiobook cover

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: New Audiobook "I Was An ASA Vietnam War Resister audiobook" Released, Offering a Unique Perspective on the Vietnam WarWe are excited to announce the release of a new audiobook, "I Was An ASA Vietnam War Resister audiobook" written and produced by Vietnam War veteran and author Frederick H Chard. This audiobook offers a unique and personal perspective on the Vietnam War, shedding light on the experiences of an Army Security Agency soldier who chose to resist the Vietnam War."I Was An ASA Vietnam War Resister audiobook" follows the journey of Frederick H Chard, a young soldier who served in the ASA during the height of the Vietnam War years, 1966-1968. As a member of the Army Security Agency (ASA), Chard was trained in electronic surveillance, intelligence gathering, and was issued a top secret security clearance. However, as he monitored the atrocities and injustices of the Vietnam War from his ASA listening post at Torii Station in Okinawa, he started to consider the difficult decision to no longer support that conflict. The moment of truth for Chard came in early February, 1968. While on leave in San Francisco, he read an explosive in depth research news story in the New York Times. The Times discovered that the Tonkin Gulf Incident of August 4, 1964, had been fabricated! On that day, North Vietnamese PT boats allegedly attacked the US destroyer Maddox in international waters. That alleged attack never happened! On August 7 of that year, Secretary of State Robert McNamara and the US National Security Agency both lied to then president Johnson, the US Congress, and the US senate about this incident. That lie caused our congress and senate to unanimously approve the Tonkin Gulf Resolution. With that approval, McNamara and the NSA pressured Johnson to immediately attack North Vietnam by US air and naval forces. Overall, the US military actions in Vietnam were dramatically stepped up.ASA soldier Frederick Chard was totally stunned by this revelation!Right then and there, he decided to stop his participation in the Vietnam War, and request that the Army re-classify him as a conscientious objector. Chard appeared in uniform on a national televised news broadcast. He became the first ASA soldier in uniform and on active duty to protest the Vietnam War. Reporters and the audience at that event peppered Chard with requests to spill secrets about the war. He remained silent. He upheld his secrecy oath to the ASA. Instead, Chard spoke about being a conscientious objector.Through this audiobook, Chard shares his personal experiences and reflections on the Vietnam War, providing a thought-provoking and eye-opening perspective about that tragic conflict. The ASA soldier delves into the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by all US Vietnam War soldiers. Frederick Chard discusses his personal consequences of taking a stand against the US government's war time actions in Vietnam."I Was An ASA Vietnam War Resister audiobook" is a timely release, as the Vietnam War continues to be a topic of discussion and reflection in our society. This audiobook offers a unique and important perspective on the war, providing a deeper understanding of the complexities and impact of that horrific conflict."I Was An ASA Vietnam War Resister audiobook" is now available for purchase on major audiobook platforms. We encourage everyone to listen to this powerful and thought-provoking audiobook and gain a new perspective on the Vietnam War. For more information and to purchase the audiobook, please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVx6nzvp53QIEQlSMqoeBvg . On this youtube.com channel, you can listen to an 8 minute excerpt taken from the audiobook. Just scan this link and place it in your computer's browser. Thank you for your support in spreading awareness and understanding of this important topic.

