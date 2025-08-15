Tracy Mathis Ranks #22 Agent in Louisiana; Southern Homes Team Earns #7 Spot in RealTrends Verified 2025 Rankings

Tracy Mathis/Southern Homes Team ranked among top Louisiana Realtors and top Real Estate Teams in Louisiana in the RealTrends Verified 2025 Rankings

Tracy Mathis ranks #22 among Louisiana agents, Southern Homes Team earns #7 team spot in RealTrends Verified 2025 Rankings for 2024 performance.

Being recognized on both the individual and team lists this year is an honor. Most of my work is with sellers and relocation clients, so it’s rewarding to see that reflected in these results.” — Tracy Mathis

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracy Mathis, Associate Broker with Southern Homes Team , brokered by LPT Realty, LLC, has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Individual Agents in Louisiana, ranking #22 statewide in the RealTrends Verified 2025 Rankings based on 2024 closed sales volume.In addition, the Southern Homes Team earned the #7 position among the Top 25 Real Estate Teams in Louisiana, a distinction that reflects their strong sales performance across the state. RealTrends, a trusted source in residential real estate, independently verifies all data to ensure accuracy and credibility in its annual rankings.The Southern Homes Team was co-founded by Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto to provide a boutique-level real estate experience with powerful marketing and deep community ties. “I work with many incredible local buyers and sellers,” said Cory DiBenedetto, Co-Founder of Southern Homes Team. “Helping people in our own neighborhoods find the right home or move on to their next chapter is why we do what we do.”About Southern Homes TeamThe Southern Homes Team serves clients in Prairieville, Gonzales, Denham Springs, Walker, Central, and the Greater Baton Rouge area. Their dedicated staff includes Buyer’s Agents, Listing Agents, a Listing Coordinator, Transaction Coordinator, Systems Manager, Social Media Ads Specialist, Photographer, and Videographer—ensuring every client receives attentive service from first meeting to closing.About RealTrendsRealTrends is a leading source for residential real estate news, analysis, and rankings. The Verified program independently reviews transaction data to confirm accuracy, making it a trusted benchmark for identifying top-performing agents and teams across the country.For more details on the 2025 rankings, visit:

