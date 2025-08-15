Be a Better Leader: A Situational Guide with Practical Tools to Empower Leaders at All Levels for Effective Leadership

Empowering Individuals to Lead with Purpose, Build Trust, and Foster Success in Any Environment, Regardless of Title

CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership is not just for the privileged or the titled; it is for anyone in a position of influence. Whether you're managing a team, mentoring a peer, or even guiding your family, true leadership is about authenticity, connection, and action. This is the core message of Be A Better Leader: A Situational Guide , a new book by retired U.S. Army officers David H. McDowell and Bill Sprayberry.In this practical guide, McDowell and Sprayberry provide readers with the tools, principles, and relatable examples they need to lead in any environment—be it a corporate boardroom, a volunteer organization, or even in everyday life. The book breaks down the confusion between leadership, management, and administration, offering clear, actionable definitions and insights that readers can implement immediately.“Leadership isn’t about having authority; it’s about creating the conditions for others to succeed,” says co-author David McDowell. “We wrote this book to empower individuals at all levels—whether you hold a formal title or not—with the skills to lead authentically, effectively, and purposefully.”With Be A Better Leader, McDowell and Sprayberry present a comprehensive roadmap to becoming a lifelong learner, building trust, communicating effectively, and leading by example. The book is designed for those who want to step up, whether they’re just starting their leadership journey or looking for ways to lead better in real-life situations.About the AuthorsDavid H. McDowell is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel with over 21 years of military service, including deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Balkans. After retiring, he transitioned into the financial services sector, where he currently leads supplier enablement and sustainability initiatives. A passionate mentor and advocate for inclusive workplaces, McDowell is dedicated to developing future leaders. He holds degrees from West Point and The Ohio State University.Bill Sprayberry is a retired U.S. Army Colonel with 28 years of military experience, including combat deployments to Iraq. He has held leadership roles in both corporate and educational settings, and now dedicates his time to volunteer organizations and public speaking. Sprayberry holds degrees from Carson-Newman University, Central Michigan University, and Air University.About the BookBe A Better Leader: A Situational Guide is available for purchase on www.beabetterleaderbook.com Contact InformationWebsite: www.beabetterleaderbook.com

