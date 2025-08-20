Book Your Block Named 'Event Housing Solution of the Year 2025'

Book Your Block “Event Housing Solution of the Year 2025" recognition by Travel & Hospitality Tech Outlook

Travel & Hospitality Tech Outlook honors Book Your Block for transforming event lodging with AI-driven automation and measurable results.

We’re not just fixing a problem—we’re reimagining what lodging can do for an event.” — Mark Shearer, CEO and founder

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book Your Block, the fast-growing event lodging technology and services provider, has been named Event Housing Solution of the Year 2025 by Travel & Hospitality Tech Outlook, cementing its position as one of the industry’s most innovative players.Built by a team of experienced event operators and tech innovators, the company has revolutionized tournament lodging, turning it from a logistical headache into a powerful profit engine. They deliver intuitive technology that streamlines the sourcing and booking of hotels for events.Technology Meets HospitalityBook Your Block delivers an end-to-end platform that sources hotel room blocks and manages group bookings from start to finish—negotiating discounted group hotel rates, building branded booking sites, tracking compliance, and providing 24/7 visibility into performance. Its technology seamlessly integrates with event registration platforms, providing automated, timely outreach to groups and attendees, delivering a user-friendly booking experience, and live concierge support coupled with AI that can handle thousands of team communications simultaneously, providing exceptional service at scale. This comprehensive CRM and tracking system empowers event organizers to maximize room night conversions, measure economic impact and unlock tourism grants through data-rich reporting.Standing Among Industry LeadersIn addition to the top honor, the company earned a spot among the Top Booking and Reservation Solutions, joining the ranks of leading hospitality providers.The Travel & Hospitality Tech Outlook highlighted how Book Your Block is setting a new industry standard by providing a complete solution that simplifies lodging, maximizes revenue, and delivers measurable results for event organizers. By combining advanced technology with white-glove hospitality service, the company is helping sports tournaments, corporate conferences, or large-scale festivals turn lodging into a strategic advantage. “Our success is built on the trust and collaboration we share with our clients and hotel partners,” Shearer added. “When we win, it’s because we’re winning together.”Read the full Travel & Hospitality Tech Outlook feature here To read and share the full article, please use this media-friendly version . This version has been prepared to respect copyright restrictions from the original publisher.For more information about Book Your Block’s award-winning solutions, visit www.bookyourblock.com

