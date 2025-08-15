Secretary Naig Congratulates Dairy Zone for Winning the “Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food” Contest at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

In the second year of the contest, Dairy Zone's The Butter Cow Tornado was selected by popular vote of fairgoers

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 15, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today congratulated Dairy Zone for winning the second annual “Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food” contest during the 2025 Iowa State Fair.

The “Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food” contest, an officially recognized competition hosted by the Iowa State Fair, highlights and celebrates fair food menu items made using ingredients sourced from Iowa. Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, made, and raised food, beverages, and ag products. Dairy Zone's The Butter Cow Tornado was selected by popular vote of fairgoers.

“The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of our state, and the ‘Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food’ contest celebrates the culinary creativity of our vendors who proudly use Iowa-sourced ingredients to create unforgettable dishes. I congratulate Dairy Zone for winning this year’s contest with The Butter Cow Tornado,” said Secretary Naig. “Through Choose Iowa, we’re building an even stronger connection between consumers and those who grow, raise, and make local food and beverages. I encourage everyone to seek out locally sourced options while enjoying the fair and look for local options from Choose Iowa members in your community throughout the year.”

This year, 30 vendors entered the contest, up from 20 vendors the first year. This accounts for approximately 15 percent of the food stands at the Iowa State Fair. This year’s participants include all of Iowa’s commodity groups that produce protein and have a stand at the fair. Additionally, the Iowa Honey Producers, the Iowa Specialty Crop Growers and Iowa Brewers Guild, in collaboration with Iowa Corn, all submitted entries for the Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food contest.

A map showing all the food locations featuring menu items made with Iowa ingredients is linked on the Choose Iowa website and is available on the Iowa State Fair website and app.

The following vendors and their menu item, listed in alphabetical order, entered the contest this year:

Applishus

Sweet Granny's Apple Delight Sundae

Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies

Milk

Beattie's Melon Patch

Fruit-Melon Cup (Watermelon)

Biscuit Bar

The Regular Biscuit

Bubbly Bar & Bistro

Sweet Swine Stack Attack

Carl's Gizmo

Gizmo Sandwich

Cattlemen's Beef Quarters

Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich

Chuckie's

Chuckie's Pork Tenderloin

Cluckin' Coop

Fairgrounds Fiesta Wonton

Dairy Zone

The Butter Cow Tornado

Destination Grille

The Butcher’s Donut

Hagar's Hoagies

Italian Grinder

HoQ

HoQ Lamb Wrap

Iowa Craft Beer Tent

Yield of Dreams - Iowa Corn Lager

Iowa Honey Producers Association

Honey Lemonade

Iowa Pork Tent

Pork Chop on a Stick

Iowa Sheep Industry Association

All Iowa Lamb Burger

Iowa Specialty Crop Growers Association

Cinnamon Crunch Apple Taco

Kinnear's Steak and Pork Tips

Steak Tip or Pork Tip Dinner

Nitro Ice Cream

Nitro Cup Ice Cream

Old West Roadhouse BBQ

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Over the Top

Scotcheroo Ice Cream Shake

Smokey’s Grill

All-Beef Hot Dog

Stockman's Inn

Iowa Bratwurst

The Bacon Box

Grinder Ball

The Dairy Goodness Barn

Raspberry Cheesecake Frozen Yogurt

The Nut Farm

Strawberry Cheesecake Roasted Pecans

The Snack Box

Ham Salad Sandwich

Whatcha Smokin'? BBQ

Jalapeno Cheddar Craft Link on a Stick

Wonder Bars

Wonder Bars

The Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters’ Hot Beef Sundae took home top honors in 2024, the first year of the contest.



Learn more about Choose Iowa by visiting ChooseIowa.com.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (Back Center) is joined by Choose Iowa Director Beth Romer (Back Left), Iowa State Fair Queen Riah Schrage (Back Right), and Fairfield and Rosetta, mascots for the Iowa State Fair, as they present representatives of Dairy Zone with the award for winning the second annual Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food contest at the 2025 Iowa State Fair. Dairy Zone's The Butter Cow Tornado, featuring Iowa dairy, was chosen by popular vote of fairgoers. Choose Iowa is the state's signature brand for Iowa grown, made, and raised food, beverages, and ag products. It is a program administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship under the leadership of Secretary Naig.