Secretary Naig Congratulates Dairy Zone for Winning the “Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food” Contest at the 2025 Iowa State Fair
In the second year of the contest, Dairy Zone's The Butter Cow Tornado was selected by popular vote of fairgoers
DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 15, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today congratulated Dairy Zone for winning the second annual “Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food” contest during the 2025 Iowa State Fair.
The “Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food” contest, an officially recognized competition hosted by the Iowa State Fair, highlights and celebrates fair food menu items made using ingredients sourced from Iowa. Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, made, and raised food, beverages, and ag products. Dairy Zone's The Butter Cow Tornado was selected by popular vote of fairgoers.
“The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of our state, and the ‘Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food’ contest celebrates the culinary creativity of our vendors who proudly use Iowa-sourced ingredients to create unforgettable dishes. I congratulate Dairy Zone for winning this year’s contest with The Butter Cow Tornado,” said Secretary Naig. “Through Choose Iowa, we’re building an even stronger connection between consumers and those who grow, raise, and make local food and beverages. I encourage everyone to seek out locally sourced options while enjoying the fair and look for local options from Choose Iowa members in your community throughout the year.”
This year, 30 vendors entered the contest, up from 20 vendors the first year. This accounts for approximately 15 percent of the food stands at the Iowa State Fair. This year’s participants include all of Iowa’s commodity groups that produce protein and have a stand at the fair. Additionally, the Iowa Honey Producers, the Iowa Specialty Crop Growers and Iowa Brewers Guild, in collaboration with Iowa Corn, all submitted entries for the Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food contest.
A map showing all the food locations featuring menu items made with Iowa ingredients is linked on the Choose Iowa website and is available on the Iowa State Fair website and app.
The following vendors and their menu item, listed in alphabetical order, entered the contest this year:
Applishus
Sweet Granny's Apple Delight Sundae
Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies
Milk
Beattie's Melon Patch
Fruit-Melon Cup (Watermelon)
Biscuit Bar
The Regular Biscuit
Bubbly Bar & Bistro
Sweet Swine Stack Attack
Carl's Gizmo
Gizmo Sandwich
Cattlemen's Beef Quarters
Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich
Chuckie's
Chuckie's Pork Tenderloin
Cluckin' Coop
Fairgrounds Fiesta Wonton
Dairy Zone
The Butter Cow Tornado
Destination Grille
The Butcher’s Donut
Hagar's Hoagies
Italian Grinder
HoQ
HoQ Lamb Wrap
Iowa Craft Beer Tent
Yield of Dreams - Iowa Corn Lager
Iowa Honey Producers Association
Honey Lemonade
Iowa Pork Tent
Pork Chop on a Stick
Iowa Sheep Industry Association
All Iowa Lamb Burger
Iowa Specialty Crop Growers Association
Cinnamon Crunch Apple Taco
Kinnear's Steak and Pork Tips
Steak Tip or Pork Tip Dinner
Nitro Ice Cream
Nitro Cup Ice Cream
Old West Roadhouse BBQ
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Over the Top
Scotcheroo Ice Cream Shake
Smokey’s Grill
All-Beef Hot Dog
Stockman's Inn
Iowa Bratwurst
The Bacon Box
Grinder Ball
The Dairy Goodness Barn
Raspberry Cheesecake Frozen Yogurt
The Nut Farm
Strawberry Cheesecake Roasted Pecans
The Snack Box
Ham Salad Sandwich
Whatcha Smokin'? BBQ
Jalapeno Cheddar Craft Link on a Stick
Wonder Bars
Wonder Bars
The Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters’ Hot Beef Sundae took home top honors in 2024, the first year of the contest.
Learn more about Choose Iowa by visiting ChooseIowa.com.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (Back Center) is joined by Choose Iowa Director Beth Romer (Back Left), Iowa State Fair Queen Riah Schrage (Back Right), and Fairfield and Rosetta, mascots for the Iowa State Fair, as they present representatives of Dairy Zone with the award for winning the second annual Choose Iowa Favorite Fair Food contest at the 2025 Iowa State Fair. Dairy Zone's The Butter Cow Tornado, featuring Iowa dairy, was chosen by popular vote of fairgoers. Choose Iowa is the state's signature brand for Iowa grown, made, and raised food, beverages, and ag products. It is a program administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship under the leadership of Secretary Naig.
