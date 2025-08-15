Paragon Behavioral Health Connections & HardBeauty Partner Expanding Access to Peer & Clinical Support Across Colorado

Pargaon CEO, Camille Harding & HardBeauty CIO Racquel Garcia Celebrating the launch of the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration BHASO & LIFTS Initiatives

Innovative collaboration bridges lived experience and coordinated clinical care for Medicaid-covered, uninsured, and under-insured individuals.

This partnership with HardBeauty is about expanding access to different pathways of healing and recovery.” — Camille Harding, CEO of Paragon.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This innovative partnership unites Paragon Behavioral Health Connections’ (Paragon’s) clinical expertise with HardBeauty’s nationally recognized peer-led recovery model and infrastructure to provide person-centered support for individuals and families facing complex and evolving challenges.“This partnership with HardBeauty is about expanding access to different pathways of healing and recovery.” said Camille Harding, CEO of Paragon. “Maybe that means meeting with one of HardBeauty’s peers on Monday, seeing a Paragon clinician for family therapy on Wednesday, and job hunting with a Paragon Care Manager on Friday.”“Paragon did not try to absorb us. They chose to partner with us and amplify us,” said Racquel Garcia, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of HardBeauty. “That choice honors our peer-based leadership, and protects our legacy and impact, and models equity in action. Together, we are building something bold, necessary, and transformational.”Clients can now access:Clinical Care: In-home, virtual, or community-based therapy; care management, mobile crisis response, intensive outpatient programs (adult and adolescent), and stabilization services.Peer-Led Recovery Support: Individual and group peer coaching (ages 14+), counseling, family and LGBTQIA+ support, recovery events, peer training, and holistic wellness services such as reiki, yoga, and acudetox.Services are location-dependent; those interested are encouraged to contact HardBeauty or Paragon for more information on availability and eligibility.To access services, call or contact:HardBeauty: (303) 993-7030 | hardbeauty.lifeParagon: (303) 691-6095 | http://www.paragonbhc.org/ If you are in crisis or need immediate support, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifelineat 9 8 8. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.About Paragon Behavioral Health ConnectionsParagon Behavioral Health Connections is a Colorado-based nonprofit that offers accessible, person-centered mental health and recovery services. Paragon ensures every client receives care— whether through in-home, virtual, or community-based services, or through coordinated partnerships. To learn more, visit www.paragonbhc.org or call (303) 691-6095.About HardBeautyHardBeauty is a whole-life, whole-family recovery hub working with those who struggle with substance use and who strive for mental wellness through peer recovery coaching. We provide in-person, virtual, and community-based peer support services, training and certification for peer recovery specialists, and collaborative solutions for organizations across Colorado. HardBeauty was born in a rural town of fewer than 2,500 people, we bring both innovation and a deep understanding of small and rural communities to our work—partnering with state agencies, justice systems, hospitals, and community organizations to create lasting recovery solutions. To learn more, visit www.hardbeauty.life or call (303) 993-7030.

