The 0.1% Group Now Offer Top 5 Private Jets with Bedrooms for Ultimate Comfort

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the world of luxury air travel, the ultimate in comfort and privacy is a dedicated bedroom in the sky. For discerning travellers, a private jet with a spacious master suite transforms a long-haul flight into a restful and rejuvenating experience.The 0.1% group is proud to present five of the most sought-after private jets that feature exceptional bedroom accommodations.1. Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ)The Airbus Corporate Jet family, including the ACJ320neo, redefines what is possible in private aviation. These private jets are based on commercial airliners, offering an immense amount of cabin space, often up to three times the volume of a traditional large business jet. This allows for bespoke designs, often including a lavish master bedroom with a king-size bed, a private en-suite bathroom and even a walk-in shower. The ACJ is the ultimate flying residence, offering limitless design possibilities and the comfort of a five-star hotel.2. Boeing Business Jets (BBJ)Like the ACJ, the Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) series is built on the foundation of commercial airliners, giving it an incredible amount of space. The BBJ is a favourite among heads of state and high-net-worth individuals for its "flying palace" feel. It can be outfitted with a magnificent master bedroom, a double bed and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. The sheer size of the cabin allows for multiple living areas, a dining room and an office. The BBJ private jet is a true home away from home.3. Bombardier Global 7500The Bombardier Global 7500 is an industry leader in ultra-long-range private jets. Its impressive cabin is designed with four distinct living zones, including a dedicated master suite. This bedroom suite features an authentic full-size bed, not a convertible one and an en-suite bathroom. With an exceptional range, the Global 7500 is perfectly suited for long-duration flights, offering an environment where you can unwind and get a full night's sleep.4. Gulfstream G650/G650ERKnown for its record-breaking speed and ultra-long-range capabilities, the Gulfstream G650ER is a top choice for global travellers. The jet's cabin is meticulously designed to reduce fatigue and enhance well-being. It can be configured with a separate master bedroom suite, providing a quiet and private space to rest. The bedroom often includes a full-size bed and a spacious shower is available in the accompanying bathroom. The G50 ensures you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and ready.5. Embraer Lineage 1000The Embraer Lineage 1000 and its upgraded model, the 1000E, are often described as "flying apartments" due to their impressive space and luxurious design. The cabin can be divided into up to five distinct zones, with a jet configuration that includes a private bedroom with a full-size bed. The Lineage 1000 is celebrated for its versatile interior, offering a comfortable lounge area and even a walk-in shower in some layouts. It combines the space of an airliner conversion with the efficiency and elegance of a private jet.Experience the Best of Private AviationFinding the perfect private jet with a bedroom requires expertise and a deep understanding of the market. The 0.1% group specializes in arranging these elite aircraft for our clients, ensuring a seamless journey from start to finish. To learn more about these remarkable jets and find the perfect fit for your next trip, we invite you to read our full blog post on the topic.

