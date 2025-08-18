Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund Honors Gary’s 70th Birthday and Marks Milestone Year

Gary Atkinson pictured in early 1988 prior to becoming a victim of the PanAm 103 Terrorist Bombing

Marking his 70th birthday, the Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund (GAISF) honors Gary’s life, values, and enduring connection to the Ledyard community.

Gary’s supporters made this Fund more than a scholarship—it’s a living tribute to his legacy,” said “We not only celebrate Gary’s life, we’re rallying the Ledyard community to make a lasting impact.” — Tom Wagner, Chairperson of the GAISF Board

LEDYARD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, on what would have been his 70th birthday, the Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund (GAISF) proudly reflects on a year of remarkable progress in honoring Gary’s life, values, and enduring connection to the Ledyard community.Since officially gaining nonprofit status in Connecticut just over one year ago, the GAISF has raised more than $75,000 to support Ledyard High School (LHS) graduates who exemplify the humanitarian spirit for which Gary was so widely respected. To date, four exceptional LHS seniors have received scholarship grants, selected for their character, compassion, and commitment to making a difference.In 2025, GAISF expanded its mission by directing LHS guidance staff to select at least one scholarship recipient who is trades-bound rather than college-bound—recognizing the value of all career paths and the diverse ways graduates contribute to their community.“Gary’s classmates and friends have made this Fund more than a scholarship—it’s a living tribute to his legacy,” said Tom Wagner, Chairperson of the GAISF Board. “We’re not only celebrating Gary’s life, we’re rallying the Ledyard community around opportunities that make a lasting impact.”Gary’s brother, David Atkinson, who serves as a volunteer with the GAISF Fundraising Group, added: “Gary was truly a generous person, and he believed in lifting people up, in whatever way he could. Knowing that the memory of Gary, through this scholarship, is helping young people advance their goals, whether toward college, a trade, or another dream—is deeply meaningful to our family.”In addition to scholarship awards, GAISF supporters recently turned out in force for the first-annual Greater Ledyard Open, an event supporting local, community-focused nonprofits. The tournament became a rallying point for Gary’s LHS classmates, friends, and neighbors, underscoring the Fund’s mission to strengthen Ledyard while honoring a beloved member of its history.About the Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship FundFounded in memory of Ledyard High School alumnus Gary Atkinson, who was tragically killed in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing (Pan Am 103), the Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund honors Gary's legacy by supporting graduating LHS seniors who exemplify his humanitarian spirit. The Fund has raised over $75,000 to date and is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Connecticut.For more information about the Gary Atkinson Imagine Scholarship Fund, to contribute, or to learn about future events, visit imaginescholarship.org

