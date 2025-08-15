Post-Traditional Careers Launches AI-Integrated Learning Ecosystem Achieving 695% Engagement Increase

Post-Traditional Careers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post-Traditional Careers, the consumer-facing brand of Hyphen Innovation Inc., today announced significant milestones in AI-integrated instructional design and career education, including the launch of a digital learning ecosystem that achieved a 695% engagement increase within four days of implementation.

The company specializes in developing AI-powered learning architectures that integrate emerging technologies including large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, along with immersive VR/AR learning experiences and behavioral analytics. These systems are built on foundations of learning science, adult development theory, and learner experience design (LXD).

Recent achievements by Post-Traditional Careers include designing a university's first prompt engineering micro-credential focused on ethical GenAI use for applied learning and job readiness, and leading the development of an AI + XR Innovation Lab that integrates Rezi.ai, IBM SkillsBuild, AWS Educate, and Meta Quest immersive simulations.

The company's approach to learning system design incorporates multiple theoretical frameworks including Jobs-to-Be-Done theory, Self-Determination Theory, Universal Design for Learning (UDL), Power-Load-Margin Theory, and Constructivist principles. This methodology ensures learning outcomes are adaptive, inclusive, and evidence-based.

Post-Traditional Careers also reimagined faculty development using Claude's Projects feature, guided by Constitutional AI, transformative learning, and emotional normalization frameworks. The company's career coaching and education courses focus on preparing individuals for the evolving workforce through ethical AI integration and scalable learning infrastructure.

The founder, Sandra Buatti-Ramos, MA, ACRW, CLMC, serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Post-Traditional Careers and is currently completing doctoral research on the influence of interactions within ecological systems contexts on career decision-making. The company is preparing to publish a book on career education and workforce preparation in the age of AI.

