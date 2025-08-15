Public Hearing on Proposed Rule Changes Regarding Angling in New Hampshire Freshwaters

CONTACT:

John Magee: (603) 271-2501

Dianne Timmins: (603) 271-2501

August 15, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 21, at the Department’s Headquarters, located at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the hearing is to gather public input on proposed rule changes related to freshwater fishing, specifically concerning tournaments, lake trout, salmon, and bass in New Hampshire.

NHFG’s Inland Fisheries Division is proposing updates to fishing tournament rules and procedures designed to: 1) improve efficiency, 2) reduce fish handling, and 3) align with interstate standards. Key proposed updates include: 1) modifications to bass tournament reporting procedures, effective January 1, 2026, and 2) a transition to a new application process for all tournament applicants, available October 1, 2025.

This public hearing is being held to provide anglers with an opportunity to express their interests and concerns regarding the direction of the proposed fishing rules. The public is encouraged to participate and share their feedback.

The proposed changes can be viewed on the Department’s website ahead of the hearing by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/event/public-hearings-fisheries-rule-updates.

After additional review and consideration, NHFG’s Inland Fisheries Division will not proceed with subparagraphs (9) and (10) of Fis 503.06(a), which would have removed weigh-in tournaments on waters under 500 acres and quantity reduction per dam pools on the Connecticut and Merrimack Rivers. Both of these proposed changes will be removed by following the formal rule process. As is currently the case, weigh-in bass tournaments will be allowed on waterbodies smaller than 500 acres, and more than 10 weigh-in bass tournaments will continue to be allowed on waterbodies greater than 500 acres.

We appreciate comments and engagement regarding the proposed changes. Written comments on the proposed rule changes may be submitted up until 6:00 p.m., August 28, 2025, by mail to: Executive Director New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301; faxed to 603-271-5829; or emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov.