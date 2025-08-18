Spotlite Announces Upcoming US Expansion, Bringing Proven Global Platform to the American Fashion Market

Founders Hannah Choi & Benjamin Hori

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotlite, the global platform transforming talent connections and pioneering digital asset protection in the fashion industry, today announced its upcoming expansion into the United States market, with operations beginning ahead of New York Fashion Week.

"American fashion represents the gold standard for creativity and innovation," said Hannah Choi, CEO and co-founder of Spotlite. "We're bringing our proven platform to work alongside the incredible agency ecosystem that already exists here, enhancing their capabilities with the digital protection and streamlined workflows that define modern talent management."

The upcoming US expansion builds on Spotlite's success across Asian markets, where the platform has revolutionized talent booking while maintaining strong partnerships with more than 30 established agencies, and 3,000 talent users globally.

Spotlite's technology-first approach addresses the evolving challenges facing the fashion industry, particularly around AI digital rights and booking efficiency.

Spotlite's comprehensive platform offers agencies and talent enhanced visibility, streamlined communication tools, and robust protection frameworks designed for today's digital-first creative environment.

The platform's core mission centers on creating meaningful, protected connections while modernizing outdated industry processes.

Through intelligent filtering and matching technology, brands can identify talent by location, style, availability, and project requirements, reducing casting timelines from weeks to minutes without forgoing safety.

The platform operates on a transparent, commission-free model, eliminating hidden fees and allowing budgets to focus on creative production rather than administrative overhead.

Founded in 2023, Spotlite has secured substantial investment to develop its AI-enabled infrastructure and currently serves thousands of creative professionals across global markets. The company's particular strength in the Korean and Southeast Asian fashion markets demonstrates the platform's ability to enhance rather than disrupt existing industry relationships.

"We're not just entering the US market – we're creating a new home for the American fashion community," said Benjamin Hori, CSO of Spotlite. "Our platform gives agencies and talent the professional tools they deserve: transparent processes, protected rights, and seamless collaboration capabilities."

