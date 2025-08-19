Fasoo Delivers CAD File Security Built for Semiconductor Supply Chain Collaboration

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced growing adoption of its file-centric collaboration and protection solutions in the semiconductor industry.

In today’s competitive semiconductor market, a leaked CAD file can derail years of R&D and jeopardize billions in potential revenue. As global R&D networks expand, chipmakers must enable fast, distributed design collaboration without losing control over their most valuable assets.

“In the semiconductor industry, a single leaked CAD file can risk years of innovation,” said Ronald Arden, EVP, CTO & COO at Fasoo. “Our platform embeds persistent protection and collaboration controls directly into the file, enabling fast, secure design sharing across global supply chains without compromising IP integrity.”

Semiconductor design workflows involve exchanging CAD drawings, IC schematics, and fabrication documentation across multiple engineering sites, external partners, and vendors. Without proper safeguards, sensitive files can be copied or downloaded insecurely, and leaks from insiders or third parties can go unnoticed.

Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) protects sensitive files from the moment they are created, applying persistent encryption and granular access controls–by user, device, region, and time–directly into the file.

Unlike network- or device-based controls, FED keeps protection with the file wherever it travels. Full CAD format support ensures that the crown jewels, including chip layouts, schematics, and process diagrams, stay protected without slowing engineering workflows.

For cross-border and multi-vendor projects, Wrapsody eCo provides a secure, centralized platform where partners can view documents through a secure web viewer with dynamic watermarking, version control, and detailed activity logs. Downloads can be blocked entirely, and access can be revoked in real time, even after a file has been shared.

This ensures that semiconductor IP remains protected throughout the entire collaboration lifecycle.

With the global semiconductor market projected to expand within the decade, the need for scalable, file-level security has become more urgent than ever. Fasoo’s proven solutions position the company to capture this expanding opportunity, enabling semiconductor innovators to accelerate product development while safeguarding the designs that define their competitive edge.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/cad-file-security/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.