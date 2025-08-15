ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is leading a bipartisan coalition of 37 attorneys general in urging Instagram to make immediate changes to its newly implemented location-sharing feature, which allows a user’s precise location to be displayed on a map.

In a letter sent to Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, the attorneys general outline serious public safety and data privacy concerns with the recent change. The coalition also emphasizes the heightened dangers for vulnerable users, including children and survivors of domestic violence, noting that such tools can be exploited by predators, stalkers, and other malicious actors.

“In Georgia, we have taken action to protect our children from predators and human traffickers,” said Carr. “Now, we’re asking the tech industry to work with us by imposing commonsense measures that will empower parents and keep kids safe online.”

The letter calls on Instagram to:

Ensure that minors cannot enable location-sharing features;

Send a clear alert to all adult users explaining the feature, outlining its risks, and providing full disclosure on how Instagram will use the location data; and

Provide a simple, easy-to-access control to disable location sharing at any time for adults who choose to opt in.

The attorneys general stressed that Meta and Instagram must prioritize user safety over product novelty and that implementing these measures will protect user privacy while allowing informed adults to choose whether to share their location.

Joining Carr in leading this coalition is New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. The attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming also joined the letter.

A copy of the letter can be found here .