High Ridge License Office Transition: New Contractor - Same Location

JEFFERSON CITY, MO —

The Missouri Department of Revenue has accepted a new management proposal for the High Ridge License Office. The contract has been awarded to License Office Services, LLC.

The current office, located at 1684 Gravois Road, will close on Monday, August 18, to allow for the transition of office equipment. The office will reopen at the same location on Wednesday, August 20. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Phone: (636) 677-3339.

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

South County License Office – 111 Concord Plaza Center, St. Louis

Arnold License Office – 108 Richardson Crossing

Des Peres License Office – 1080 Old Des Peres Road

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

