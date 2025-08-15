Book Brush’s BookMARCon Draws Over 950 Authors in One of the Largest Indie Author Conferences of 2025

BookMARCon 2025 Highlights: 950 + Authors, 15 Expert-Led Sessions, Worldwide Audience

3 days, 15 sessions, 950 authors — Book Brush’s BookMARCon 2025 empowered indie authors to market smarter.

TN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book Brush , the leading design software platform for authors, successfully hosted its annual virtual conference BookMARCon from August 1 to 3, 2025. The event welcomed over 950 independent authors from around the world, making it one of the largest online conferences for indie authors this year.The conference was hosted by Book Brush COO, Kathleen Sweeney, a familiar face to the Book Brush community. BookMARCon featured 15 sessions covering a wide range of essential marketing topics for authors. Sessions included training on YouTube strategies, Amazon Ads, Facebook Ads, ad graphic creation, and more.The event kicked off with a keynote by Kevin Tumlinson, who discussed how authors can grow their reach by hiring author assistants. He highlighted Author Anchor , a service that connects authors with trained virtual assistants to help with marketing and other time-consuming tasks.“Marketing is one of the most important and often overwhelming parts of an indie author’s journey,” said Josh Wiley, CEO of Book Brush. “We love helping authors not only create beautiful visuals for their books, but also giving them the tools and training they need to succeed in publishing. BookMARCon is about empowering indie authors to take their careers to the next level.”With the strong turnout and positive feedback, Book Brush is already planning for BookMARCon 2026, with an expected attendance of over 1,000 authors.To stay updated on future events or to learn more, visit Book Brush and Author Anchor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.