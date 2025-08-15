HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

EMRELIS (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv)

EM-rell-is

AbbVie Inc.

Approval date: May 14, 2025

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

EMRELIS is a prescription drug used for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high c Met protein overexpression, who have received a prior systemic anti-cancer therapy.

How is this drug used?

EMRELIS is given into a vein (intravenous infusion) by a healthcare professional once every two weeks.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

FDA granted accelerated approval to EMRELIS based predominantly on evidence from one clinical trial (LUMINOSITY/NCT03539536) of 168 patients with non-squamous, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild-type NSCLC with c Met protein overexpression who had received prior systemic therapy, including 19 patients from the United States. The trial was conducted at 119 sites across 23 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania. There were 84 patients with non-squamous, EGFR wild-type NSCLC with high c-Met protein overexpression who had received prior systemic therapy.

How were the trials designed?

The benefits and side effects of EMRELIS were evaluated in one clinical trial of 168 patients with non-squamous, EGFR wild-type NSCLC with high c-Met protein overexpression who had received one to three prior systemic treatments.

How were the trials designed? EMRELIS was evaluated in LUMINOSITY, a multicenter, open-label, single-arm, multi-cohort clinical trial. Patients received EMRELIS at 1.9 mg/kg as an infusion into the vein every two weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The major efficacy outcome measure was overall response rate (ORR) according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1 as assessed by a blinded independent central review (BICR). An additional efficacy outcome measure was duration of response (DOR) by BICR. The efficacy population included 84 patients with non-squamous, EGFR wild-type NSCLC with high c-Met protein overexpression who had received prior systemic therapy. The safety population reflects exposure to EMRELIS in 168 patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type non-squamous NSCLC with c-Met protein overexpression who received EMRELIS as a single agent.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes the percentage of patients by sex enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of EMRELIS.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex, Efficacy Population

Figure 2 summarizes the percentage of patients by race enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of EMRELIS.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race, Efficacy Population

Figure 3 summarizes the percentage of patients by age group enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of EMRELIS.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age Group, Efficacy Population

Figure 4 summarizes the percentage of patients by ethnicity enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of EMRELIS.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity, Efficacy Population

Who participated in the trials? Table 1 shows the baseline demographics for the efficacy and safety populations. Table 1. Baseline Demographics of LUMINOSITY, Efficacy and Safety Populations Demographic Efficacy Population

N=84

n (%) Safety Population

N=168

n (%) Sex Male 63 (75.0) 117 (69.6) Female 21 (25.0) 51 (30.4) Age group, years <40 1 (1.2) 2 (1.2) 40 to <65 45 (53.6) 82 (48.8) ≥65 38 (45.2) 84 (50.0) Race White 51 (60.7) 110 (65.5) Black or African American 1 (1.2) 3 (1.8) Asian 32 (38.1) 55 (32.7) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 0 1 (0.6) Non-Hispanic or Latino 84 (100) 167 (99.4) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

What are the benefits of this drug?

The LUMINOSITY trial measured the percentage of patients whose tumors completely or partially shrank after treatment (ORR). In the trial, 35% of 84 patients taking EMRELIS experienced complete or partial shrinkage of their tumors, which lasted a median of approximately seven months.

EMRELIS was approved under FDA’s accelerated approval program. This program lets patients take a promising new drug while the company continues clinical trials to confirm that the drug works well.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? Table 2 shows the efficacy results in LUMINOSITY for patients with EGFR wild-type non-squamous NSCLC with high c-Met protein overexpression. Table 2. Efficacy Results, Efficacy Population Efficacy Parameter EMRELIS

N=84 Confirmed ORR, % (95% CI) 35 (24, 46) Complete response, % 0 Partial response, % 35 Duration of response N=29 Median, months, (95% CI) 7.2 (4.2, 12) DOR ≥6 monthsa, % 59 DOR ≥12 monthsa, % 21 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

a Based on observed duration of response in 29 responders

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; DOR, duration of response; ORR, overall response rate

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: EMRELIS worked consistently in males and females.

EMRELIS worked consistently in males and females. Race: There was only one patient in the Black or African American subgroup limiting conclusions for this subgroup; otherwise, ORR results were consistent across subgroups studied.

There was only one patient in the Black or African American subgroup limiting conclusions for this subgroup; otherwise, ORR results were consistent across subgroups studied. Age: EMRELIS worked consistently in patients younger than 65 years of age and 65 years of age and above.

title="MORE INFO" open="no"

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age

Table 3 summarizes efficacy results by sex, race, and age group based on the overall response rate.

Table 3. Efficacy Results by Sex, Race, and Age, Efficacy Population

Demographic Efficacy Population

n Responder

n ORR (95% CI) All patients 84 29 35 (24, 46) Sex Male 63 21 33 (22, 46) Female 21 8 38 (18, 62) Race White 51 15 29 (17, 44) Black or African American 1 0 0 (0, 0.98) Asian 32 14 44 (26, 62) Age, years <65 46 14 30 (18, 46) ≥65 38 15 39 (24, 57)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; ORR, overall response rate

What are the possible side effects?

The most common side effects of EMRELIS include nerve problems in your hands or feet (peripheral neuropathy), feeling tired (fatigue), decreased appetite, and swelling in the feet, ankles, legs, or hands (peripheral edema).

EMRELIS can cause serious side effects, including peripheral neuropathy, lung problems, eye problems, infusion-related reactions, or harm to an unborn baby.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 4 summarizes the common adverse reactions that occurred in the clinical trial. Table 4. Adverse Reactions (≥10%) in Patients With EGFR Wild-Type Non-Squamous NSCLC With c-Met Protein Overexpression in LUMINOSITY, Safety Population Adverse Reaction EMRELIS, N=168 All Grades1

% Grade 3 or 4 1

% Nervous system disorders Peripheral neuropathy2 51 11 General disorders and administration site conditions Fatigue3 29 3.6 Peripheral edema2 22 1.8 Metabolism and nutrition disorders Decreased appetite 22 0.6 Gastrointestinal disorders Nausea 15 0 Constipation 14 0.6 Vomiting 10 0.6 Eye disorders Blurred vision4 15 1.2 Keratitis5 11 0.6 Infections and infestations Pneumonia2 13 6 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders ILD/pneumonitis2 10 3.6 Source: Source: Adapted from FDA Review

1 Events were graded using NCI CTCAE version 4.03

2 Grouped term

3 Includes fatigue and asthenia

4 Includes vision blurred, visual acuity reduced, and visual impairment

5 Includes corneal cyst, corneal disorder, corneal erosion, corneal edema, corneal opacity, keratitis, keratitis interstitial, and punctate keratitis

Abbreviations: EGFR, epidermal growth factor receptor; ILD, interstitial lung disease; NCI CTCAE, National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events; NSCLC, non-small cell lung cancer

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race and age?

Sex: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race: The occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Asian. There were only three patients in the Black or African American subgroup limiting conclusions for this subgroup.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Asian. There were only three patients in the Black or African American subgroup limiting conclusions for this subgroup. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients younger than 65 years of age and 65 years of age and above.

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

