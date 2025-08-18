Liminatus Pharma Highlights Life-Saving Potential of Next-Generation Pancreatic Cancer Screening Test

Collaboration with Samda Biolab and INNOCS AI Targets Early Detection for Thousands of Patients Worldwide

LA PALMA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIMN) today reaffirmed the promising clinical results of its advanced blood-based pancreatic cancer screening platform, developed in collaboration with Samda Biolab Co., Ltd. and INNOCS AI. This innovative test combines a proprietary panel of 16 metabolomic biomarkers with artificial intelligence and, when paired with CA19-9—the current standard biomarker—delivers unmatched diagnostic accuracy.In a recent clinical study involving 1,086 participants, the combined test achieved 90–98% sensitivity and over 99% specificity, successfully detecting cases of early-stage and CA19-9-negative pancreatic cancer that conventional methods often miss. While CA19-9 is widely used as a pancreatic cancer biomarker due to its high specificity, its limited sensitivity means that many early-stage patients remain undiagnosed. By leveraging the distinctive metabolic changes that occur as tumors develop, the newly developed pancreatic cancer screening kit—when paired with CA19-9—overcomes this limitation, enabling the identification of a far greater number of early-stage patients. This heightened detection capability significantly increases the likelihood that these patients can receive timely, potentially curative treatment.Addressing the Silent Progression of Pancreatic CancerPancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest malignancies, in part because it is frequently asymptomatic until advanced stages. Many patients only receive a diagnosis after the disease has spread, when treatment options are limited and survival rates are low. By integrating this new test into routine health check-ups—requiring only a small additional blood sample—clinicians could dramatically improve early detection rates.“Even a six-month earlier diagnosis can mean the difference between inoperable disease and curative surgery,” said Chris Kim, CEO of Liminatus Pharma. “Our platform, in combination with CA19-9, offers a practical, high-accuracy solution that could save thousands of lives each year.”Clinical and Public Health ImpactThe test’s ability to differentiate early-stage pancreatic cancer from metabolically similar high-risk conditions—such as intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs) and chronic pancreatitis—represents a major leap forward. This precision could reduce unnecessary invasive procedures while ensuring that high-risk patients receive timely intervention.Expanding the Model to Other CancersThe metabolomics-plus-biomarker approach is not limited to pancreatic cancer. Liminatus and its partners are planning similar validation studies for other cancers in which established blood biomarkers already play a diagnostic role. For example, combining the platform with CA-125—the current standard biomarker for ovarian cancer—could maintain high specificity while substantially improving the low sensitivity that limits early detection today. Likewise, pairing the technology with prostate-specific antigen (PSA)testing for prostate cancer has the potential to enhance detection of early-stage disease while reducing false negatives.These combined strategies aim to retain the clinical trust built around existing cancer biomarkers, while leveraging metabolomic insights to uncover early-stage tumors that would otherwise remain hidden. By systematically validating the approach across multiple cancer types, Liminatus seeks to establish a new class of precision screening toolscapable of addressing one of the most persistent challenges in oncology: finding cancer before it has the chance to spread.Next StepsLiminatus is preparing to expand its clinical validation program with an additional 700 cancer patients and 1,000 healthy individuals, aiming to confirm the test’s robustness across diverse populations. Pending results, the company will pursue regulatory submissions in the U.S. and South Korea and explore commercialization pathways, including licensing, strategic partnerships, and acquisition opportunities.“With pancreatic cancer diagnostics expected to surpass $3 billion in global market value by 2026, our consortium is positioned at the forefront of changing how this disease is detected—and ultimately, how it is defeated,” Kim added.About Liminatus PharmaLiminatus Pharma (Nasdaq: LIMN) is a preclinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing IBA101 toward best-in-human trials. Building on over a decade of CD47 research and lessons learned from industry setbacks, Liminatus’s mission is to develop next-generation immunotherapies that restore immune balance—bridging innate and adaptive immunity to drive safer, more durable anti-tumor responses.Forward-Looking StatementsCautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Liminatus Pharma, Inc. expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.