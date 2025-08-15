Bon Soir Caterers, Full-Service Caterer in Brooklyn, Expands Offerings for Intimate Gatherings and Micro‑Weddings

Bon Soir Caterers introduces expanded menus and flexible service formats for micro-weddings and intimate gatherings across New York.

Our updated program gives couples and hosts the flexibility to design events that reflect their style, while enjoying seasonal menus and personalized service for smaller guest lists.” — Owner

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bon Soir Caterers , a premier full-service caterer in Brooklyn, today announced an expanded program for micro‑weddings and intimate gatherings. The initiative focuses on high‑touch planning, customizable seasonal menus, interactive chef stations, and sober‑inclusive beverage options, reflecting how couples and hosts across New York are curating smaller events with elevated detail and guest experience.Couples and planners can request a menu consultation or tasting and review venue‑ready packages for micro‑weddings and intimate gatherings. Visit https://www.bonsoircaterers.com/ for details.What’s changing for micro‑weddings and intimate gatheringsThe updated offering is designed for celebrations typically ranging from 15 to 60 guests and emphasizes three priorities: personalization, inclusivity, and smooth execution. Clients can mix service styles—from seated tasting-style courses to family-style dining, cocktail-forward receptions, and chef-led stations—to match venue flow and guest interaction. Menu development centers on seasonal produce, global flavor profiles, and allergen‑aware planning, enabling thoughtful options for vegan, vegetarian, gluten‑free, and dairy‑free guests without compromising flavor or presentation.- Flexible service formats: plated, family‑style, cocktail receptions, and interactive stations- Seasonal, locally minded menus with globally inspired dishes- Allergen‑aware and dietary‑inclusive menu design- Grazing tables and late‑night bites sized for intimate floor plans- Zero‑proof and low‑ABV beverage pairings with fresh juices and botanicals- Coordination support for venue layout, staffing, rentals, and timelineIndustry reporting over the past two years has noted continued interest in small‑format weddings and bespoke guest experiences in major urban markets. Brooklyn venues and planners have adapted with scaled spaces, modular floor plans, and vendor teams that tailor production to more intimate headcounts.The company continues to incorporate seasonal sourcing and waste‑minimization practices appropriate to smaller guest counts. Menu development emphasizes in‑season produce and thoughtful purchasing to reduce overage, with reusable or compostable serviceware available upon request. Donation or take‑home planning for eligible items can be coordinated with the host and venue partners.About Bon Soir CaterersEstablished in 1977, Bon Soir Caterers is a Brooklyn‑based, full‑service catering company serving weddings, corporate functions, and social events across New York City. Located at 1421 E 63rd St., Brooklyn, NY 11234, the team specializes in seasonal, globally inspired menus, interactive service formats, and tailored guest experiences scaled for both intimate and large‑format events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.