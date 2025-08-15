Plan Ahead: Check the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update for Safe Highway Travel

CANADA, August 15 - Released on August 15, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to present the latest Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update. It gives drivers up to date information on highway construction projects across the province, allowing them to plan safe and efficient travel during construction season.

"All of us have to work together to ensure a safe and successful construction season," Highways Minister David Marit said. "We are grateful to all the drivers who plan ahead so they can help protect themselves, their passengers and highway crews who are working to improve the roads that support our export-based economy and quality of life."

Some of this week's highlights:

Work recently began on a $965,000 safety improvement project west of Humboldt to widen the road and add a turning lane at the intersection of Highway 5 and Grid Road 669. Drivers must reduce speed and watch for people and equipment.

Crews continue to make progress on a $12.7 million project to resurface 24 km of Highway 8 between Moosomin and Rocanville. The project recently passed the halfway mark and remains on track for completion prior to October, weather permitting. Traffic is reduced to one lane in the work zone. Drivers must slow to 60 km/h and obey flaggers.

A $5.5 million repaving project on Highway 7 near Delisle is now complete and has been removed from the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update. The work included 11 km of repaving of eastbound lanes as well as the access roads to Nutrien's Cory Potash Mine.

Additional details about key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel are available at: saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone.

Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline before heading out at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline. Saskatchewan's provincial road information service provides details about construction zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

