Three Marylanders Earn Master Angler Recognition in July

August 15, 2025

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has recognized Andrew Reier of Glen Arm, Ryan Kaler of Pasadena, and Jake Prior of Perry Hall for catching 10 different species of trophy-size fish to reach the FishMaryland Master Angler milestone. These three anglers bring the total number of Master Anglers in the program, now in its sixth year, to 23.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program promoting year-round recreational fishing and affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the program’s website.

Andrew Reier

Master Angler Andrew Reier

Reier considers the Gunpowder and Susquehanna rivers among his favorite local fishing holes, but his preferred method of fishing this time of year is trolling offshore for tuna. He cites the number of unique species that can be caught as well as the “pandemonium of the bite” as reasons why trolling is his favorite way to fish.

He’s most proud of his blue marlin, his first fish caught on a bait he personally rigged, pitched, hooked, and fought from start to finish. It was a full-circle moment for him, learning that he was more than capable of offshore fishing for big-game species.

Reier got his start in fishing from his dad, who passed the bug down to him. They can often be found fishing together on their 36-foot Invincible center-console, which is kept in Ocean City during the summer months.

“My favorite part of fishing is the community,” said Reier. “Two years ago, I started my own business building and selling tuna trolling lures, and it takes me all over the place. I meet all these people I never would have met before, and it’s been really awesome to be involved with the community.”

The FishMaryland program was introduced to him by a fellow fishing friend, Ryan Kaler (see below), and the two began a friendly competition to see who could achieve Master Angler status first. Reier edged out his friend by six days, though both have now earned the award.

Reier’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Blue marlin – 115 inches

White marlin – 68 inches

Swordfish – 35 inches

Blue crab – 8.25 inches

Golden tilefish- 43 inches

White perch – 13.125 inches

Yellowfin tuna – 50.25 inches

Blueline tilefish – 33 inches

Summer flounder – 24.5 inches

Sand tiger shark – 72 inches

Ryan Kaler

Master Angler Ryan Kaler

Kaler’s favorite style of fishing is topwater on the Magothy River. Being close to home, he can quickly be on the River looking for the action that only topwater fishing can bring. Ryan’s diverse fishing ranges from the Atlantic Ocean to Deep Creek Lake, as reflected in his trophy catches.

His most surprising award catch came further from home at Deep Creek Lake. Kaler was expecting a walleye when he reeled in a trophy pickerel, a fish he typically catches in his home waters.

Kaler comes from a long line of fishermen, crediting his great-grandfather, grandfather, and dad for teaching him the sport when he was growing up.

Kaler encourages others interested in pursuing the Master Angler to stay consistent, saying, “Don’t give up! Luck is where opportunity meets preparation.”

Kaler’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

White perch – 13 inches

Blue shark – 96 inches

Striped bass – 45 inches

White marlin – 67 inches

Hammerhead shark – 38 inches

Chain pickerel – 24.25 inches

Red drum – 45 inches

Cobia – 45.5 inches

Blueline tilefish – 26.5 inches

Wahoo – 64 inches

Jake Prior

Master Angler Jake Prior

Prior considers his home waters to be the Gunpowder Falls, Loch Raven Reservoir, and upper Chesapeake Bay. His favorite area to fish is Dundee Creek, where he targets Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead). His favorite trophy catch was a 37-inch Channa caught in the Dundee area this June. He likes using hollow-body frogs and weedless swimbaits to target the species.

“I like taking people out so they can enjoy the thrill of fishing as well,” said Prior. “I’ve gotten a bunch of people on their first snakeheads this year.”

Prior’s fishing journey began at a young age, with his dad teaching him on camping trips. As he grew older, he developed a passion for riding his bike to Gunpowder Falls and going fishing with friends. An employee at Dundee Creek Marina, Prior learned of the Master Angler and FishMaryland program through dockside chatter at the marina and made it his mission to achieve the milestone.

While most of his trophy fish are freshwater species, he wants to continue expanding his saltwater fishing skills. He hopes to catch trophy striped bass and blue catfish, two species that eluded him during his Master Angler quest.

Prior’s qualifying catches, in order, were: