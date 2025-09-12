'One Take' Podcast Turns One Year Old

"One Take: Because Life has No Rehearsal" Podcast highlights the resilience, will power, and ability to pivot of 55+ professionals.

Age discrimination is the only socially-acceptable discrimination. We want to end that.” — Marcelo Salup

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcelo Salup remembers being in an interview, and someone saying, “but you’re not digitally native”. He thought "yeah, but I'm digitally smarter". At that moment, Your Gray Matters was born and soon achieved its 501(c)3 status. One Take : Because Life has No Rehearsal was born a few months later to showcase the resilience, willpower and ability to pivot of professionals over 55.“Some people doubted me when I started One Take” says Marcelo Salup, CEO of Your Gray Matters, “but I am thankful that more people supported me, and now, with 53 taped episodes, I think One Take is now well established”The title is also a play on words. Each episode is taped in single take. No edits.“One Take has been privileged to bring people from all over”, continues Salup.“Our guests have been eclectic, to say the least” continues Salup, “and I don’t want to give the impression that we are 100% focused in advertising, because we are not. We’ve had from engineers to photographers, to a PhD in Basketball, a gold-record producer and more.”What’s ahead for the future? “We have 6 or 7 more episodes in the can, and the guests are as fascinating as the previous one, so we are both, confident and thankful. Age discrimination is the one form of discrimination that seems socially acceptable and we want to end that” concludes Salup.

