Murray, Sen & Associates LLP: Saskatchewan Businesses, take the Benefits of the Extended Commercial Innovation Incentive

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saskatchewan businesses focused on innovation and technology commercialization can now take advantage of the recently extended Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (SCII), offering enhanced tax advantages for qualifying companies. As the extension of the program continues to attract attention, Murray, Sen & Associates LLP stands ready to assist businesses in navigating the incentives and ensuring they capitalize on its full potential.

The SCII, which has been extended to June 30, 2027, provides a reduced provincial corporate income tax rate of 6% for businesses that meet the program's criteria. Companies engaged in research and development (R&D), product commercialization, and technological innovation can reduce their corporate tax rate for up to 15 years, if at least 50% of their R&D activities are conducted within the province. The incentive is designed to bolster Saskatchewan’s competitive edge by supporting the growth of innovative businesses that are central to the province’s economic future.

“We are excited about the extension of this valuable incentive, as it offers incredible opportunities for Saskatchewan businesses,” said Vandana Sen, CPA and Partner at Murray, Sen & Associates LLP. “The SCII is a powerful tool for businesses looking to invest in R&D and innovation, and we are committed to helping our clients navigate the complex landscape of tax credits and compliance.”

With expertise in tax planning, financial advisory, and R&D incentives, Murray, Sen & Associates LLP helps businesses structure their operations in a way that maximizes their tax benefits. Whether companies are in the early stages of commercializing new technologies or have already launched their innovative products, the firm provides comprehensive support to ensure compliance and optimize the tax savings available under the SCII.

Why the SCII Matters for Saskatchewan Businesses

The SCII targets businesses that are at the forefront of commercializing innovation, from developing new technologies to advancing manufacturing processes. This program applies to a wide variety of intellectual property types, including patents, copyrights, and trade secrets, and offers reduced corporate income tax rates for businesses that meet the following criteria:

-Eligibility for tax relief: Businesses must be involved in R&D and product commercialization activities.

-Tax incentives: The 6% provincial tax rate is available for businesses for up to 15 years, depending on the amount of R&D conducted in Saskatchewan.

-Program simplicity: The SCII eliminates certain economic eligibility criteria and reduces administrative complexity, allowing businesses to more easily access the incentive.

By taking advantage of the SCII, businesses can reinvest savings into further R&D, scaling their operations, and driving innovation that contributes to Saskatchewan’s broader economic development.

Murray, Sen & Associates LLP: Your Strategic Partner for Maximizing the SCII

With over 25 years of experience providing financial services to businesses across Saskatchewan, Murray, Sen & Associates LLP is the premier partner for businesses looking to optimize their use of the SCII. The firm’s expert team offers tailored tax planning services, including:

-Eligibility assessments to determine if your business qualifies for the SCII.

-Strategic tax planning to ensure that your business meets the requirements for reduced tax rates.

-Compliance guidance to handle the documentation and reporting required to take full advantage of the program.

-Audit assistance to ensure your business is well-prepared if the Saskatchewan government conducts an audit of your SCII claims.

"We understand the nuances of these programs and the complexity of complying with their requirements. Our team is dedicated to making sure that businesses not only qualify for the SCII but also benefit to the fullest extent," said Vandana Sen, CPA and Partner at Murray, Sen & Associates LLP.

How Murray, Sen & Associates LLP Can Help Your Business

For businesses across Saskatchewan, now is the time to seize the opportunity presented by the SCII. Murray, Sen & Associates LLP offers comprehensive financial advisory and tax strategy services to ensure businesses are maximizing all available incentives. Their team of experts can help businesses navigate tax laws, structure R&D projects for maximum benefit, and ensure full compliance with provincial requirements.

By leveraging the SCII, businesses can position themselves for long-term success while supporting Saskatchewan’s innovative economy. For more information on how Murray, Sen & Associates LLP can help your business navigate the SCII and other tax incentives, get in touch with us.

About Murray, Sen & Associates LLP

Murray, Sen & Associates LLP is a full-service accounting firm based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With a focus on providing comprehensive financial services, the firm specializes in tax planning, business advisory, and financial consulting for businesses of all sizes. With over 25 years of experience, Murray, Sen & Associates LLP is dedicated to helping businesses in Saskatchewan thrive through expert guidance and personalized services.

Contact:

Vandana Sen

Murray, Sen & Associates LLP

700, 230 – 22nd Street, East Saskatoon, SK S7K 0E9

Phone: 306-653-7800, 866-759-8433

Email: vsen@murraysen.ca

Website: https://saskatoonaccountant.ca/

