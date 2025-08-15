Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,943 in the last 365 days.

Spiked on why the crackdown on wolf-whistling is ‘precrime’ in action

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiked has published a powerful new article titled “The Crackdown on Wolf-Whistling Is Precrime in Action”, challenging the UK government’s proposed legislation to criminalize wolf-whistling and similar public behaviour.

The article argues that the law, which targets actions causing “intentional harassment, alarm or distress,” risks punishing people based on assumed intent rather than actual harm. Spiked warns this marks a dangerous shift toward preemptive policing and undermines the principle of personal liberty.

With sharp analysis and a firm defence of free expression, the piece calls into question the broader cultural and legal consequences of criminalizing ambiguous social interactions.

Read the full article here: https://www.spiked-online.com/2025/08/13/the-crackdown-on-wolf-whistling-is-precrime-in-action/

Website: www.spiked-online.com
Email: press@spiked-online.com

CP Media Global Limited
email us here
Jonathan Edwards
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spiked on why the crackdown on wolf-whistling is ‘precrime’ in action

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more