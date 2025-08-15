Larry Namer, E! Entertainment Television Founder, Champions Never Give Up Day on August 18

Hollywood icon’s endorsement amplifies a global call for perseverance, inspiring individuals, communities, and industries to unite on August 18.

Larry Namer’s support shows that perseverance is more than a personal virtue — it’s a global force that can inspire people, shape industries, and move markets” — Alain Horoit

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful endorsement that bridges Hollywood influence with global social impact, Larry Namer , the legendary founder of E! Entertainment Television, has announced his support for Never Give Up Day — the worldwide celebration of perseverance, resilience, and human spirit taking place on August 18.With a career spanning decades in the entertainment industry and a reputation for identifying and shaping cultural phenomena, Namer’s backing sends a clear message: Never Give Up Day is more than just a date on the calendar — it’s a movement with the power to inspire individuals and move markets.Founded by Alain Horoit, Never Give Up Day has grown into a global observance, proclaimed by over 130 mayors across the US and Canada, and celebrated in more than 40 countries. It unites communities, organizations, and industries around one shared mission: to recognize the strength it takes to keep going, regardless of challenges or setbacks.“Never Give Up Day resonates with me because I’ve seen first-hand how determination changes lives and shapes industries,” said Larry Namer. “In entertainment, as in life, the road to success is rarely straight — it’s the persistence through obstacles that defines the outcome. This day is a global reminder that perseverance is not just personal, it’s powerful.”More than a symbolic date, Never Give Up Day creates tangible benefits for communities and businesses alike. It provides a unique platform for brands, organizations, and influencers to align themselves with a universally inspiring message — one that consumers connect with emotionally and remember long after August 18.From community initiatives to large-scale retail campaigns, the celebration offers a wide range of ways to participate — encouraging people to share their stories, support causes, or host events that bring the message of resilience to life.“Having a visionary like Larry Namer endorse Never Give Up Day reinforces its global potential,” said Alain Horoit, Founder of Never Give Up Day. “This is a day that moves hearts and can move markets. It gives every individual and every organization a reason to act, to engage, and to be remembered for standing for something truly meaningful.”As Never Give Up Day continues to gain traction, the movement is calling on individuals, communities, and businesses worldwide to embrace August 18 as a time to share their own journeys of perseverance — and to support others in theirs.About Never Give Up DayNever Give Up Day, celebrated annually on August 18, is a global observance dedicated to perseverance, resilience, and the courage to keep going, no matter the challenges. Recognized by mayors in over 130 cities across the US and Canada, it serves as a platform for individuals, communities, and businesses to unite in celebrating the power of determination.

