New Aeration Solution Delivers Natural Whole-Lake Visual Circulation in Texas Field Study

GORDONVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Bubble Technologies, Inc. has announced the launch of a groundbreaking four-day field study in Gordonville, Texas, showcasing its innovative Big Bubble Circulation Pump (BBCP). Early results already demonstrate the system’s unmatched ability to generate surface ripples spanning more than four acres from a single 14-inch unit - setting a new standard in surface energy transfer while preserving the lake’s natural thermal balance.The BBCP is engineered to lift 400–500 gallons per minute of deep, cool water straight to the surface in a narrow, non-mixing vertical large bubble plume. This unique approach avoids disrupting the thermocline, ensuring cooler, oxygen-rich bottom layers remain intact for fish habitat, while increasing oxygenation at the surface. The system is highly adaptable, with configurations available for lakes, ponds, and lagoons of any size, making it equally suited for recreational and wastewater treatment applications.Key Differentiators of the BBCP:The BBCP introduces a visual circulation method distinct from traditional small-bubble diffusers. By complementing existing aeration solutions, it offers:Thermocline Preservation: Protects warm and cool layers for healthier aquatic ecosystems.Large-Scale Surface Impact: A single unit produces ripple fields exceeding four acres that reflect and diffuse the sunlight required for weed and algae growth.Scalability: Customizable for everything from small ponds to large reservoirs.Targeted Energy Use: Moves deep water efficiently without unnecessary mixing.Reduced Evaporation: Cooler surface water slows evaporation in hot climates.During the August 26–29 field study, researchers will also compare BBCP performance with a Vertex XL-5 diffuser, which circulates over 12,000 GPM but mixes the entire water column, eliminating the thermocline. While the XL-5 will serve as a calibration benchmark for sonar imaging, the BBCP will be the focus of advanced testing using Mini DOTloggers, thermal imaging drones, and Secchi disk clarity monitoring.Following the initial field phase, a year-long study will evaluate the BBCP’s performance with supplemental low-flow diffusers and bubble tubing, designed to enhance oxygen delivery to deeper layers.Jerry Kellgren, BBCP inventor and co-founder of Big Bubble Technologies Inc, commented:“This study isn’t just about introducing another aeration product - it’s about rethinking how we manage water bodies in both recreational and municipal settings. The BBCP offers a smarter, more efficient way to move water that preserves ecosystem balance and can be scaled to fit virtually any application.”

