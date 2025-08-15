Governor Ivey Calls Special Election for Alabama House District 38

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 38. This seat was previously held by Rep. Debbie Wood.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, October 21, 2025; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, November 18, 2025; and the special general election for Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

“Representative Debbie Wood has been a dedicated leader for the people of House District 38, and her commitment to Alabama is commendable,” said Governor Ivey. “As she embarks on this new chapter, I am confident the district will elect a leader who will continue to serve with the same passion and integrity. I encourage every voter to participate in this important special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 38 includes portions of Chambers and Lee counties.

The proclamation and writ of election are attached.

