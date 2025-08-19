From Retirement to Global Stage: How AI Helped a New Lyricist Go Viral in 165 Countries

She has relentlessly explored territory others are afraid of, inked deals ahead of most youngsters I know, and pressed forward where others might not dare to tread.” — Dr. Ken Steorts

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 75 years old, Margo Fitz is being hailed by some as an innovator in the music industry. She was discovered three years ago by Bart Herbison, Executive Director of Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). While finding a new songwriter is not a new endeavor for NSAI, Herbison says the fact that Fitz was in her 70s and had just started writing lyrics made their connection unique.“Margo is gifted and has an innate sense of lyric and song structure,” says Herbison. “But the biggest compliment I can offer her is that I can’t wait to hear her latest tune.”Within months of meeting Herbison, Fitz began writing full songs and collaborating with local as well as international musicians. But it was her decision to delve into the unknown world of AI music that has catapulted her song catalog to audiences in over 165 countries. In less than two years, her catalog of nearly 30 songs has over 800,000 streams worldwide, and her Spotify account has garnered over 65,000 monthly listeners.With the Grammy Awards announcing they would consider AI songs for nomination as long as they demonstrate “meaningful human authorship,” and with record labels such as Warner Music and Hallwood Media now signing AI and digital artists, the AI music market is expanding, valued at roughly $2.9 billion last year. On the tech side, AI is entering virtually every facet of music—from creative tools that suggest chord progressions and production enhancements, to recommendation engines, playlist curation, and post-production workflows.At first, Fitz used traditional studio musicians and producers for some of her songs, but she was writing so many lyrics that the process became economically unsustainable. So, Fitz started turning to AI apps to create the music that surrounds her lyrics. She quickly learned that the process of becoming a “virtual producer” was challenging but also liberating.“Sometimes, I can find the right music for my lyrics in just a few tries,” says Fitz, “but more often than not, I do ten or more passes before I find what I feel fits the lyric best. I have been told by musicians and producers that they can’t seem to create AI music the way I do. But they are busy making a living, and I’m retired with lots of time on my hands. That may be my little secret.”Dr. Ken Steorts, a founding member of the band Skillet and President of Visible Music College, says Fitz’s “book of ideas” has been surprising to him.“It has been a total joy to work with Margo,” says Steorts. “We’ve written together from scratch, spun up tunes together from her book of ideas, made production decisions across genres, and created some good demos and records. Margo is a generous, insightful, creative writer and recognizes good themes and art. The greatest shock for me with Margo is her easy innovation. She has relentlessly explored territory others are afraid of, inked deals ahead of most youngsters I know, and pressed forward where others might not dare to tread.”Fitz says the option of creating AI music to match her lyrics has given her a lot of freedom to explore her more creative side, and to release more songs in a shorter period of time.“I’m not getting any younger,” says Fitz, “and I know I don’t have a lot of time to build up a brand, make connections, and pay the dues that most songwriters do. AI music has given my lyrics a platform, and since I write about my personal faith, I just want my songs to encourage people and give them hope which is why all of my music is available for free on my website. I have asked some of my fans who are regular listeners if it matters to them that the music is AI generated, and the overwhelming answer has been no, it doesn’t matter. It’s the words that move them, and AI has been a wonderful tool to help me share those lyrics with a hurting world.”In addition to her musical endeavors, Fitz also hosts a YouTube channel called “ Act 3 with Margo Fitz ” that celebrates life after 60. For more information visit www.MargoFitzLyricist.com

