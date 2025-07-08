All Things New: James River Church and James River Worship Celebrate the Release of New EP

James River Worship's new music was recorded live in January 2025 at James River Church James River Church

James River Church and James River Worship are excited to announce a new worship EP, All Things New, with translations coming soon to unite a global audience.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri-based James River Church recently announced the release of its new worship EP, All Things New. The EP hit streaming platforms for global audiences on May 25, 2025. With all the music coming from James River’s worship collective, James River Worship, the EP serves as a glorious taste of a full-length album set for release later this year.

Prior to the release of the complete EP, three singles had previously been put out on streaming platforms: “Defender,” “Stronghold Walls,” and “Abba Father.” Each of these songs took root in powerful messages of faith and the belief that God is working through the Church to unite listeners’ awakening through the power of the Holy Spirit.

For example, the idea behind “Stronghold Walls” was sparked after a powerful sermon from James River Church’s Lead Pastor, John Lindell. The message Lindell delivered inspired the theme of the power of prayer in James River Worship’s courageous songwriting. “Defender,” meanwhile, written by Pastor Brandon Lindell, Don Hamilton, Eli Brown, and Rakel Lenhart, zeroes in on the profound experience believers in Christ have in knowing that they are never alone throughout life’s trials.

Other songs on James River Church’s brand-new EP include the titular “All Things New” and “Worthy.” Through their music, James River Church and James River Worship desire to empower individuals to experience the transformative power of God and find the freedom that comes from living in His presence.

A key way James River Church is striving to connect to a global audience is through the gift of translation. Many of the songs on All Things New and James River Worship’s upcoming debut album are already in the process of being translated into several different languages. Through these translations, James River Church hopes to hear their music played at other churches around the world. They also hope to inspire other worship groups and churches to create their own worship music.

James River Worship’s full-length debut album, Glorious, is set to be released in summer 2025. The album will feature many of the singles made popular on All Things New, plus several other songs from their live worship recording earlier this year.

All Things New can be found and downloaded on various streaming and media platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children’s and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

