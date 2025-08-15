- Utah's Employment Summary: March 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (April 18, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for March 2025 increased an estimated 1.7% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 29,500 jobs since March 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,765,100.

March’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.1%. Approximately 57,570 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s February unemployment rate is unrevised at 3.2%. The March national unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point at 4.2%.

“Job growth has kept pace with population and labor force expansions over the last 12 months, keeping the unemployment rate low,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Broad growth across sectors reflects continued strong demand for workers.”

Utah’s March private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 1.3%, or a 19,700 job increase. Seven of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (11,700 jobs), construction (6,500 jobs) and manufacturing (2,700 jobs). Leisure and hospitality (-3,600 jobs), trade, transportation and utilities (-3,000 jobs), and other services (-100 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.

