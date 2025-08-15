- Utah's Employment Summary: April 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (May 16, 2025) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for April 2025 increased an estimated 2.1% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 36,00 jobs since April 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,778,100.

April’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.1%. Approximately 57,520 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s March unemployment rate is unrevised at 3.1%. The April national unemployment rate is unchanged at 4.2%.

“Labor market indicators remain robust, with broad job expansions across industries and a low unemployment rate,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The level of job openings continues to exceed the number of unemployed workers in the state as employers promptly employ available labor.”

Utah’s April private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 1.8%, or a 26,500 job increase. Seven of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (14,400 jobs), construction (7,200 jobs) and manufacturing (3,600 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-2,300 jobs), leisure and hospitality (-400 jobs), and other services (-200 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.

