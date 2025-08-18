Inaugural HEAL Conference Kicks Off at Caesars Palace with Packed Sessions and Full Exhibit Hall

Healthcare Leaders Unite in Las Vegas for Groundbreaking Education, Innovation, and Networking at the First-Ever HEAL Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy(NAWCO) opened the doors today to the very first HEAL Conference — an event dedicated to Hands-On training, Education, Advancement, and Leadership for wound care professionals.Drawing a wide range of attendees, including wound care nurses, physicians, therapists, educators, and industry partners, HEAL 2025 is setting a strong precedent for future years. Every hands-on session is fully booked, the exhibit hall is sold out, and the energy on site reflects a shared passion for advancing wound care.The conference features an inspiring keynote presentation from Allison Massari, award-winning speaker and burn survivor, whose story resonates deeply with healthcare professionals. Over the three-day event, attendees will explore cutting-edge solutions, engage in skills-based training, and build meaningful connections across the profession."I’m so excited to see the response to HEAL for this first year," said Cindy Broadus, Executive Director of NAWCO. "We look forward to building on this momentum in 2026 and continuing to make HEAL the go-to destination for wound care education and collaboration."The HEAL Conference will return next year, taking place September 14–16, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky.About NAWCOThe National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy is the nation’s largest and fastest-growing credentialing board for wound care and ostomy professionals, committed to advancing excellence in patient care through rigorous certification and education.

