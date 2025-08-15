Harrington’s Delaware State Fair Program Set For Thursday

HARRINGTON, DE – Harrington Raceway’s richest program is set for Thursday July 17 to kickoff the Delaware State Fair (post time 5 p.m.).

There is $63,000 in total purses over the 11-race card, which features four $110,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) finals for 3-year-olds as well as a pair of consolation events.

Long standing events for older horses like the $50,000 Governor’s Cup, $35,000 Legislator’s Cup, $35,000 Charles Murphy Jr. Memorial Trot and $35,000 Legislator’s Cup comprise a big part of the program – which normally has various state and local dignitaries in attendance. Harness racing has been a part of the Delaware State Fair since 1920. This program showcases many of the state’s top owned and/or bred horses.

There will be a Q&A at 4 p.m. at Hertrich Plaza in front of the grandstand, hosted by harness racing ambassador and local racing television host of Post Time, Heather Vitale with a panel of racing participants, including trainers Jim King Jr. and Linda MacDonald, as well as driver Montrell Teague.

Standouts competing in the DSBF finals include trotting filly Kat’s Fancy (7/5, Cody Poliseno), who has won 3 straight for owner Jane Dunavant and trainer Carlo Poliseno and is the favorite in the filly trotting final (6th race). Forrest Bartlett’s Primo Maschio (7/5, Trae Porter) bids for his 16th win in 19 career starts at the heavy favorite in the male pacing final (7th race) for trainer Walter Callahan. Donna Messick’s Little Miss Peyton (2/1, Corey Callahan) aims for her 3rd straight triumph in the filly pacing final (8th race), one of two horses in the race for trainer Les Givens. Stach Johnson-Stafford’s Tib Racing’s Downers Delight (7/5, Pat Berry) seeks his 11th win of the year for trainer Traci Berry and is the favorite in Southwind Mina (7/5, Berry) will look for her 12th win of the year.

The card will kickoff with the Charles Murphy Jr. Memorial Trot as Breakaway Racing and Yorwollohan Racing’s Speed Away (7/5, Corey Callahan) looks for his 13th win in the last 2 years over the Harrington track. All of the Nick Callahan trainee’s wins over that period have come over the Harrington half-mile.

On the wagering front, there will be a pick four starting in races 2 and 8, as well as superfectas in most races.

There will be a backpack giveaway with school supplies to the first 100 children courtesy of Delaware Standardbred Owners Association and Delaware State Fair.

Former racing champion, Hall of Fame horse Wiggle It Jiggleit, out of the George Teague Jr. stable, will be on display in the parking lot west of the grandstand for a brief period (weather permitting) starting at 5:30 p.m. He was the 2015 Dan Patch horse of the year and recently was inducted into harness racing’s Hall of Fame and is widely considered as one of the greatest standardbreds of all-time.

A fireworks display, sponsored by Harrington Raceway, will follow the conclusion of live racing, starting approximately 30 minutes after the last race (9 p.m. estimated).

For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.