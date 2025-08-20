TouchSuite Acquires Majority Stake in Systems Technology Group(STG),Strengthening POS Capabilities & Expanding Footprint

We’re thrilled to welcome the STG team into the TouchSuite family.” — Sam Zietz

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchSuite, a leading commerce technology company based in Boca Raton, Florida, announced today that it has acquired majority ownership in STG, a leading Point of Sale (POS) and payment provider founded in 1996 and headquartered in Buffalo, New York. STG serves clients across the United States and Canada and is recognized for delivering exceptional operational expertise, advanced POS solutions, and customer-focused service.“We’re thrilled to welcome the STG team into the TouchSuite family,” said TouchSuite CEO Sam Zietz. “STG has built an incredible reputation for delivering operational excellence, deep industry expertise, and a POS platform that truly understands the needs of restaurants, retailers and franchise operators. Together, we’ll unlock new opportunities for growth, including capital investment, cross-selling strategies, and future product enhancements.”The STG team will remain fully intact, continuing to operate independently under its current leadership and brand. Both companies will begin collaborating on best practices, strategic collaboration, and shared innovation efforts that reflect the strengths of each organization. No immediate changes will be made to branding, product offering, or customer engagement processes. TouchSuite and STG leadership are aligned in their vision to preserve what makes STG great while enhancing it with strategic support and shared innovation.“We are incredibly excited to partner with the TouchSuite team,” said Gary Kielich, President of STG. “By combining our nearly three decades of point-of-sale expertise with TouchSuite's leadership in kiosk technology and payment integration, we can broaden our solutions and deliver even greater value to customers throughout North America.”In addition to expanding TouchSuite's presence in the POS space, the partnership opens the door to leveraging TouchSuite's merchant funding infrastructure, advanced analytics, and integration with technologies like Grubbrr kiosks to deliver a more robust solution set to customers.About TouchSuiteTouchSuite is a financial technology company specializing in commerce enablement for small and mid-sized businesses since 2003. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, TouchSuite provides integrated payment solutions, capital access, and business automation tools that help merchants grow and compete.About STGFounded in 1996, STG is a leading Point of Sale and payment provider headquartered in Buffalo, NY, with clients across the United States and Canada. The company specializes in delivering advanced POS solutions, payment technology, and operational expertise for multi-unit restaurants, franchise operators, and retail businesses.Media ContactsFarshad TafazzoliChief Strategy OfficerEmail: ftafazzoli@touchsuite.comPhone: (800) 793-3250Shannon KielichSTG, Marketing DirectorEmail: Shannon@stgpos.comPhone: (716) 821-9808 ext. 219

