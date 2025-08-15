Matrix Basement Finishing Announces Official Partnership with the Detroit Lions

Bringing fresh ideas on Basement Finishing to Detroit Lions fans everywhere

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basement Finishing, the Midwest’s largest and most trusted basement finishing company, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Detroit Lions This collaboration brings together two Michigan powerhouses, each committed to excellence, community, and delivering unforgettable experiences for fans. Through the partnership, Matrix will engage fans with exclusive promotions, ticket giveaways, and unique content celebrating the grit and determination that define both the Lions and Matrix.“We’re thrilled to join forces with the Detroit Lions,” said Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing. “The Lions’ commitment to performance, teamwork, and their fans perfectly aligns with our own values. We can’t wait to bring fans closer to the action in ways they’ve never experienced before.”The partnership will roll out throughout the 2025 season, including appearances at games, fan-focused activations, and special opportunities for Lions fans across Michigan.For more information, visit MatrixBasements.com or follow @MatrixBasement on social media.About Matrix Basement FinishingFounded in 2009, Matrix Basement Finishing has been transforming basements into functional, beautiful spaces with premium materials and expert craftsmanship. As the Midwest’s leading basement finishing company, Matrix delivers quality, innovation, and an unmatched customer experience.Matrix Basement Finishing, "Built for You"#MatrixBasementFinishing #DetroitLions #BasementRemodeling

